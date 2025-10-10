Ukraine adopts Swedish experience in active longevity and care for people with dementia

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
12:08 AM • 10566 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 26531 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 24123 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 30564 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 34887 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 56712 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 53841 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27512 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22796 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 45234 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Russia, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop, then drove into a kioskOctober 9, 06:22 PM • 7848 views
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 10173 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capital10:12 PM • 9260 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuated11:27 PM • 24807 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported12:22 AM • 9724 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 43409 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 56717 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 53846 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 45239 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 76754 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Nicolás Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Zaporizhzhia
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 43409 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 21370 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 35832 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 52463 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 66134 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury

Ukraine adopts Swedish experience in active longevity and care for people with dementia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

Ukraine is studying the Swedish experience of creating conditions for an active life for older people. Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin visited the Stiftelsen Silviahemmet institution, which cares for people with dementia, and discussed joint pilot projects.

Ukraine adopts Swedish experience in active longevity and care for people with dementia

Ukraine is studying advanced Swedish experience in creating conditions for active and dignified lives for older people. During a working visit to Sweden, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin, together with Queen Silvia and Swedish Minister Anna Tenje, visited the specialized institution Stiftelsen Silviahemmet, which cares for people with dementia. This was reported by the Government Portal, writes UNN.

Details

The center, founded at the initiative of Queen Silvia, demonstrates a humane approach to care and the training of nurses who disseminate knowledge further. Uliutin emphasized that Ukraine is updating its active longevity program, including prevention

For us, the priority is for older people to live a quality life. Support for the active life of people with dementia is provided by a combination of physical activity, social interaction, and dignified care. Swedish experience will help create a modern system in Ukraine where the dignity and quality of life of every person are at the center.

– said Minister Uliutin.

Joint pilot projects were also discussed: the development of home care standards, an "alarm button" system, supported living, and experience exchange.

It should be recalled that the Swedish government has already allocated 7.2 million dollars to Ukraine to support social reforms, including 2.25 million dollars for reforming the social policy system.

Sweden to contribute $275 million to US initiative for Ukraine - Minister of Defense05.08.25, 15:11 • 2748 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPoliticsHealth
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Sweden
Ukraine