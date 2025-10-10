Ukraine adopts Swedish experience in active longevity and care for people with dementia

Ukraine is studying advanced Swedish experience in creating conditions for active and dignified lives for older people. During a working visit to Sweden, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin, together with Queen Silvia and Swedish Minister Anna Tenje, visited the specialized institution Stiftelsen Silviahemmet, which cares for people with dementia. This was reported by the Government Portal, writes UNN.

Details

The center, founded at the initiative of Queen Silvia, demonstrates a humane approach to care and the training of nurses who disseminate knowledge further. Uliutin emphasized that Ukraine is updating its active longevity program, including prevention

For us, the priority is for older people to live a quality life. Support for the active life of people with dementia is provided by a combination of physical activity, social interaction, and dignified care. Swedish experience will help create a modern system in Ukraine where the dignity and quality of life of every person are at the center. – said Minister Uliutin.

Joint pilot projects were also discussed: the development of home care standards, an "alarm button" system, supported living, and experience exchange.

It should be recalled that the Swedish government has already allocated 7.2 million dollars to Ukraine to support social reforms, including 2.25 million dollars for reforming the social policy system.

