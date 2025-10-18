Thirteenth underground school opened in Zaporizhzhia region

The thirteenth safe underground school has already started operating in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than six hundred children will be able to study there. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, October 17, the underground school was officially opened at the Komyashuvakha Gymnasium "Dzherelo" in the Zaporizhzhia district.

This is already the thirteenth such school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child guarantees the right to education for all children. Even in times of war, when Russia destroys childhood, Ukraine, with the support of international partners, provides these guarantees to children. Thanks to safe educational spaces, they can communicate, learn and develop. This is the key to our future - emphasized the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin.

More than six hundred children study at the gymnasium, including first-graders, high school students and children with special educational needs.

All lessons are held exclusively in protected premises, in spacious, bright and modern classrooms.

It is noted that the building of the underground school is fully inclusive: equipped with an elevator, accessible bathrooms, and Braille navigation.

Recall

The Deputy Minister of Education stated that ordinary shelters are not enough due to increased shelling. The government is working on creating underground schools and providing infrastructure.

