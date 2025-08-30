$41.260.00
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 26958 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 101333 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 55528 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 48356 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 74189 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 224136 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 185678 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 94362 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 98158 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Publications
Exclusives
11 underground schools to open in Sumy region by year-end

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, announced the opening of 5 underground schools by the end of September and 11 by the end of the year. This is part of a program to support frontline regions, which envisages the construction of over 200 underground schools.

11 underground schools to open in Sumy region by year-end

In Sumy region, 5 underground schools are planned to be opened by the end of September, and 11 by the end of the year, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The focus is on a safe educational environment. By the end of September, 5 underground schools will already be operating in Sumy region, and by the end of the year we plan to open 11 such protective structures," Hryhorov noted.

According to him, in the region, together with educators, community leaders, representatives of the Ministry of Education and international partners, they discussed the challenges and priorities of the new academic year at a specialized conference.

Addition

According to the Ministry of Development, the construction of shelters in schools and kindergartens in communities that are under daily fire is a priority area of security in the Program for Support of Frontline Regions. And that as of August 22, work was underway to equip 176 shelters in schools and lyceums, which will allow thousands of students to return to in-person and safe education. The state allocated UAH 6.2 billion for this.

It is also reported that underground schools are being actively built. In them, students can study without interrupting the educational process, even in conditions of constant threats. Such shelter schools have zoning into classrooms, recreation areas, restrooms, and canteens.  A total of more than 200 underground schools will be built, 33 of them have already been built. In parallel, 48 underground kindergartens are being built, the Ministry of Development indicated.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEducation
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine