11 underground schools to open in Sumy region by year-end

In Sumy region, 5 underground schools are planned to be opened by the end of September, and 11 by the end of the year, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The focus is on a safe educational environment. By the end of September, 5 underground schools will already be operating in Sumy region, and by the end of the year we plan to open 11 such protective structures," Hryhorov noted.

According to him, in the region, together with educators, community leaders, representatives of the Ministry of Education and international partners, they discussed the challenges and priorities of the new academic year at a specialized conference.

Addition

According to the Ministry of Development, the construction of shelters in schools and kindergartens in communities that are under daily fire is a priority area of security in the Program for Support of Frontline Regions. And that as of August 22, work was underway to equip 176 shelters in schools and lyceums, which will allow thousands of students to return to in-person and safe education. The state allocated UAH 6.2 billion for this.

It is also reported that underground schools are being actively built. In them, students can study without interrupting the educational process, even in conditions of constant threats. Such shelter schools have zoning into classrooms, recreation areas, restrooms, and canteens. A total of more than 200 underground schools will be built, 33 of them have already been built. In parallel, 48 underground kindergartens are being built, the Ministry of Development indicated.