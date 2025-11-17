HACC to choose pre-trial detention for Chernyshov today: prosecutor requests arrest

Today, the High Anti-Corruption Court will consider a petition regarding the application of a pre-trial restraint for former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, UNN reports.

On Monday, November 17, a court hearing is scheduled at the High Anti-Corruption Court to consider the SAP prosecutor's petition for the application of a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine. - reported the HACC.

As reported by the HACC, the former Deputy Prime Minister was notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Article 368-5 (illegal enrichment) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Law enforcement officers served Chernyshov with a motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Subsequently, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.