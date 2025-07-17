$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 25978 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 79248 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 63205 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 89774 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 80197 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 75781 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 182949 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 66696 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 76641 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90242 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
89%
745mm
Popular news
Slovakia will never support the EU's rejection of Russian gas and asks to postpone sanctions - FicoJuly 16, 09:14 PM • 80526 views
Trump is a patient man, but there's a nuance: US State Department on the 50-day deadline for RussiaJuly 16, 09:28 PM • 50221 views
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 48770 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone Production01:16 AM • 45101 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualties01:38 AM • 62057 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 30530 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 79248 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 182949 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 140560 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 292893 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 138866 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 162243 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 105066 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 118549 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 143303 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25995 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine today, July 17, begins the formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers after the dismissal of Denys Shmyhal. President Zelenskyy proposed Yulia Svyrydenko for the post of prime minister, and also presented candidates for other ministerial portfolios.

Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?

Yesterday, July 16, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. With this, the parliament automatically dismissed the entire Cabinet of Ministers. Today, parliamentarians plan to start filling positions in the government, UNN reports.

Distribution of portfolios in the Cabinet of Ministers

It is expected that today, July 17, the Verkhovna Rada should appoint a new prime minister. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution to the Rada on the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, July 16, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction took place with the participation of President Zelenskyy. The head of state proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. In addition, candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers were presented to the "servants".

Faction leader David Arakhamia released a list of candidates:

• Yulia Svyrydenko – Prime Minister of Ukraine;

• Mykhailo Fedorov – First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation;

• Oleksiy Kuleba – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure and Territories Development;

• Taras Kachka – Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;

• Matviy Bidnyi - Minister of Youth and Sports;

• Herman Halushchenko - Minister of Justice;

• Svitlana Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy;

• Denys Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;

• Natalia Kalmykova - Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

• Ihor Klymenko - Minister of Internal Affairs;

• Oksen Lisovyi - Minister of Education and Science;

• Viktor Liashko - Minister of Health;

• Serhiy Marchenko - Minister of Finance;

• Andriy Sybiha - Minister of Foreign Affairs;

• Oleksiy Sobolev – Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;

• Denys Shmyhal – Minister of Defense.

Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy16.07.25, 20:16 • 80215 views

Arakhamia added that consultations on the candidate for the post of Minister of Culture are still ongoing.

Changes also affected the ministries themselves, in particular, the Ministry of Social Policy is planned to be merged with the Ministry of Unity. All functions of the Ministry of Unity are transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy. Thus, Oleksiy Chernyshov loses the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity and leaves the government.

Also, three ministries will be merged into one - economy, environment and agriculture.

Corruption in MinRegion: details of Chernyshov's suspicion notice revealed23.06.25, 17:43 • 3386 views

New positions – old faces

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported today that at 9:45 there will be a Committee on Statehood.

"Then the consideration of the appointment of the prime minister, the composition of the government, separately the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense. They should finish somewhere by 16-17. Theoretically, they should also approve the government's action program. But that can be done later," wrote Zhelezniak.

In general, the process of "cosmetic repairs" has started, not a real reboot of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Out of 16 future appointments, three are truly new. This refers to Taras Kachka, who will replace Olha Stefanishyna and become Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. Currently, Kachka is Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine. Denys Uliutin will replace Oksana Zholnovych and Oleksiy Chernyshov and will head the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. Uliutin is the First Deputy Minister of Finance. The third new minister is Oleksiy Sobolev, who is currently the First Deputy Minister of Economy. He will be the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

Klymenko refused to head the Ministry of Defense, Shmyhal may become the new minister - MP Honcharenko16.07.25, 10:34 • 3460 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Serhiy Marchenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Igor Klymenko
Herman Halushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9