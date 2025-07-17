Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?

Yesterday, July 16, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. With this, the parliament automatically dismissed the entire Cabinet of Ministers. Today, parliamentarians plan to start filling positions in the government, UNN reports.

Distribution of portfolios in the Cabinet of Ministers

It is expected that today, July 17, the Verkhovna Rada should appoint a new prime minister. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution to the Rada on the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, July 16, a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction took place with the participation of President Zelenskyy. The head of state proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. In addition, candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers were presented to the "servants".

Faction leader David Arakhamia released a list of candidates:

• Yulia Svyrydenko – Prime Minister of Ukraine;

• Mykhailo Fedorov – First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation;

• Oleksiy Kuleba – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure and Territories Development;

• Taras Kachka – Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;

• Matviy Bidnyi - Minister of Youth and Sports;

• Herman Halushchenko - Minister of Justice;

• Svitlana Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy;

• Denys Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;

• Natalia Kalmykova - Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

• Ihor Klymenko - Minister of Internal Affairs;

• Oksen Lisovyi - Minister of Education and Science;

• Viktor Liashko - Minister of Health;

• Serhiy Marchenko - Minister of Finance;

• Andriy Sybiha - Minister of Foreign Affairs;

• Oleksiy Sobolev – Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;

• Denys Shmyhal – Minister of Defense.

Arakhamia added that consultations on the candidate for the post of Minister of Culture are still ongoing.

Changes also affected the ministries themselves, in particular, the Ministry of Social Policy is planned to be merged with the Ministry of Unity. All functions of the Ministry of Unity are transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy. Thus, Oleksiy Chernyshov loses the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity and leaves the government.

Also, three ministries will be merged into one - economy, environment and agriculture.

New positions – old faces

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported today that at 9:45 there will be a Committee on Statehood.

"Then the consideration of the appointment of the prime minister, the composition of the government, separately the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense. They should finish somewhere by 16-17. Theoretically, they should also approve the government's action program. But that can be done later," wrote Zhelezniak.

In general, the process of "cosmetic repairs" has started, not a real reboot of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Out of 16 future appointments, three are truly new. This refers to Taras Kachka, who will replace Olha Stefanishyna and become Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. Currently, Kachka is Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine. Denys Uliutin will replace Oksana Zholnovych and Oleksiy Chernyshov and will head the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. Uliutin is the First Deputy Minister of Finance. The third new minister is Oleksiy Sobolev, who is currently the First Deputy Minister of Economy. He will be the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

