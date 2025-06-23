$41.830.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Corruption in MinRegion: details of Chernyshov's suspicion notice revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1172 views

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov received a suspicion notice for abuse of office and bribery. The case concerns a scheme for obtaining a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex, which caused damages to the state exceeding UAH 1 billion.

Corruption in MinRegion: details of Chernyshov's suspicion notice revealed

Vice Prime Minister-Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

On June 23, 2025, under the procedural guidance of SAP prosecutors, NABU detectives notified the current Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, who previously held the position of Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving unlawful benefits of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties. His actions were qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the statement says.

According to the investigation, the developer and his authorized representative developed a scheme for illegal acquisition of a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex.

The Head of one of the Ministries (future Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine), his advisor, the then State Secretary of the Ministry, and the director of a state enterprise were involved in the implementation of the scheme. The Minister created conditions for transferring the land plot to the management of the said state enterprise, the state secretary gave permission for a significant economic obligation, and the director of the state enterprise illegally concluded investment agreements with the "necessary" construction company

- the SAP states.

The SAP notes that, according to them, the developer was to give the state a part of the future apartments in a quantity proportionate to the value of the land plot. To minimize this quantity, the land and the buildings on it were valued almost five times cheaper, and the difference between such an appraisal and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion. This is the amount the state would have lost in real estate if the agreements had been fulfilled. This was prevented by the arrest of the plot, which was imposed at the request of NABU and SAP.

For the implementation of the scheme, the developer and his authorized representative provided officials of the Ministry and their designated persons with a discount on apartments in already built residential complexes in Kyiv. With this discount, the cost per square meter ranged from UAH 1 to UAH 8 thousand, while the minimum market value was about UAH 30 thousand. The total amount of unlawful benefit provided is UAH 16.8 million

- the statement says.

Earlier, suspicion was reported to 5 people, including:

⦁ former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development;

⦁ former adviser to the minister;

⦁ former director of the state enterprise;

⦁ developer and his authorized representative (organizers of the scheme).

As of today, pre-trial detention measures have been applied to the mentioned suspects: for three persons - in the form of detention with the alternative of bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 100 million, and for two others - in the form of bail.

Context

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, after a visit to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, stated that he received a suspicion notice.

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

Media report that NABU and the SAP detained two associates of Chernyshov last week - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former adviser to the minister Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, Chernyshov's premises were searched, and at the time of serving notices of suspicion to his associates, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the business trip for Chernyshov was signed until the end of this week.

On June 22, Chernyshov announced that he had returned to Ukraine.

Addition

SAP and NABU exposed a corrupt scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which could have led to more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: HACC arrested infamous developer Kopystyra20.06.25, 13:21 • 4840 views

The HACC detained with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of a corrupt scheme in the construction sector.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksiy Chernyshov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
