Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: HACC arrested infamous developer Kopystyra

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

HACC arrested Kyiv developer Serhiy Kopystyra, suspected of organizing a criminal scheme, with the possibility of bail set at UAH 100 million.

Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: HACC arrested infamous developer Kopystyra

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Serhiy Kopystyra, a Kyiv developer suspected of organizing a criminal scheme in the construction sector, in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 100 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

On June 20, 2025, the investigating judge of the HACC partially supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 100 million to the developer, whom the investigation considers the organizer of the criminal scheme.

- the statement reads.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to relevant procedural obligations, including:

· not to leave the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region without the permission of the detective, prosecutor, or court;

· refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;

· hand over all their passports for traveling abroad, other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, for storage to the State Migration Service;

· wear an electronic bracelet.

Recall

Serhiy Kopystyra is a figure in another case. He is suspected of attempting to bribe former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Kopystyra is the actual owner of the "KSM-GROUP" group of companies.

In November 2023, HACC remanded Kopystyra in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 100 million. But then he was released on bail of UAH 100 million.

Addition

SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector with the participation of top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have led to more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

The HACC remanded the former state secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of corruption in the construction sector, in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksandr Kubrakov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine
Kyiv
