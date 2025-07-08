SAP appealed the refusal to suspend and the pre-trial measure against Chernyshov

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 14015 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 16771 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 24738 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 34585 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 41049 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 38225 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 38672 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 82506 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 114482 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 116040 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3.9m/s
42%
744mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being soughtJuly 8, 05:19 AM • 6821 views
Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33July 8, 06:01 AM • 39930 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being soughtJuly 8, 07:20 AM • 72741 views
In Russia, there is a prolonged drought, and the yield and the entire agricultural season have failed - Foreign Intelligence Service09:41 AM • 20241 views
Did not declare real estate in Moscow: NABU searched MP Kaptelov11:00 AM • 3039 views
Publications
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko02:33 PM • 1475 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 14015 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 168282 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 155289 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 176888 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Spain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 141100 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 329265 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 166761 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 281922 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 302763 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Facebook
The Guardian

SAP appealed the refusal to suspend and the pre-trial measure against Chernyshov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 303 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed appeals against the HACC's decision regarding Deputy Prime Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov. SAP disagrees with the chosen pre-trial measure and the refusal to suspend him from office.

SAP appealed the refusal to suspend and the pre-trial measure against Chernyshov

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office appealed the pre-trial detention measure for Vice Prime Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov and the decision to refuse to remove him from office. This was reported by UNN spokesperson for SAPO, Olga Postolyuk.

Details

Postolyuk reported that SAPO filed appeals against the HACC's decisions to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court. The first appeal concerns disagreement with the pre-trial detention measure chosen for the Vice Prime Minister for National Unity, and the second concerns the refusal to remove him from the post of Vice Prime Minister for National Unity.

Addition

Earlier, SAPO officially announced that Chernyshov was served with a notice of suspicion of abuse of power and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial detention measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of UAH 120 million. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intended to pay the bail, despite problems with his accounts.

At the same time, the HACC decided not to remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.

On July 2, it became known that UAH 120 million in bail was posted for Chernyshov, as ordered by the court in the case of abuse of power and receiving a particularly large bribe for himself and third parties.

SAPO is studying information from open sources about the companies that posted UAH 120 million in bail for the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9