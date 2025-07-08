SAP appealed the refusal to suspend and the pre-trial measure against Chernyshov

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office appealed the pre-trial detention measure for Vice Prime Minister for National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov and the decision to refuse to remove him from office. This was reported by UNN spokesperson for SAPO, Olga Postolyuk.

Details

Postolyuk reported that SAPO filed appeals against the HACC's decisions to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court. The first appeal concerns disagreement with the pre-trial detention measure chosen for the Vice Prime Minister for National Unity, and the second concerns the refusal to remove him from the post of Vice Prime Minister for National Unity.

Addition

Earlier, SAPO officially announced that Chernyshov was served with a notice of suspicion of abuse of power and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial detention measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of UAH 120 million. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intended to pay the bail, despite problems with his accounts.

At the same time, the HACC decided not to remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.

On July 2, it became known that UAH 120 million in bail was posted for Chernyshov, as ordered by the court in the case of abuse of power and receiving a particularly large bribe for himself and third parties.

SAPO is studying information from open sources about the companies that posted UAH 120 million in bail for the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov.