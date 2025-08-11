Appeals Chamber of HACC upheld the decision to refuse to suspend Chernyshov

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the prosecutor's appeal against the refusal of the HACC investigating judge to suspend former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov from office, as the judge announced at the Monday session, writes UNN.

Details

"The appeal of the SAP prosecutor... is to be dismissed. The decision of the HACC investigating judge of July 2 (on the refusal to satisfy the petition to suspend Chernyshov from office - ed.) - remains unchanged. The decision is final," said the judge of the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Recall

On July 2, the HACC did not suspend Chernyshov from office.

Earlier, the HACC chose a precautionary measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million.

Before that, on June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to the NABU, announced that he had received a suspicion. Later, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties.