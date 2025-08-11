Appeals Chamber of HACC upheld the decision to refuse to suspend Chernyshov

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1834 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 7282 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46428 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73568 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 77214 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 58409 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 108979 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 191287 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 127923 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 293020 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?August 11, 12:54 AM • 40101 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 11, 01:27 AM • 38409 views
"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in AlaskaAugust 11, 01:59 AM • 22247 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - MarkarovaAugust 11, 03:04 AM • 42909 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 65614 views
Publications
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 786 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1836 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46429 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73569 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 77215 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 78513 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 191287 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 344653 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 247897 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 256184 views
Actual
The Guardian
Kh-101
Facebook
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times

Appeals Chamber of HACC upheld the decision to refuse to suspend Chernyshov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) dismissed the prosecutor's appeal regarding the suspension of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov. The decision of the VAKS investigating judge from July 2 remains unchanged, and the ruling is final.

Appeals Chamber of HACC upheld the decision to refuse to suspend Chernyshov

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the prosecutor's appeal against the refusal of the HACC investigating judge to suspend former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov from office, as the judge announced at the Monday session, writes UNN.

Details

"The appeal of the SAP prosecutor... is to be dismissed. The decision of the HACC investigating judge of July 2 (on the refusal to satisfy the petition to suspend Chernyshov from office - ed.) - remains unchanged. The decision is final," said the judge of the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Recall

On July 2, the HACC did not suspend Chernyshov from office.

Earlier, the HACC chose a precautionary measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million.

Before that, on June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to the NABU, announced that he had received a suspicion. Later, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine