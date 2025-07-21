The Cabinet of Ministers reorganized the Ministry of National Unity and merged it with the Ministry of Social Policy

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 15647 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 62481 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 66975 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 144506 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 143521 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 99500 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 63897 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 159330 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 303033 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113813 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 37332 views
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 25999 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 24905 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 33824 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 36773 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 303006 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 223700 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 288726 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 305972 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 483213 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 62763 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 159311 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 180370 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 180564 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 183300 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Cabinet of Ministers reorganized the Ministry of National Unity and merged it with the Ministry of Social Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine renamed the Ministry of Social Policy to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, merging the Ministry of National Unity into it. The Ministry of Social Policy also received the budget allocations of the Ministry of National Unity for 2025, including funds for the reintegration of occupied territories and support for Ukrainians abroad.

The Cabinet of Ministers reorganized the Ministry of National Unity and merged it with the Ministry of Social Policy

The Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine and merged the Ministry of National Unity into it. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

A decision has been made to rename the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. A decision has been made to reorganize the Ministry of National Unity by merging it with the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

- Melnychuk reported.

It is reported that the Ministry of National Unity continues to perform its functions and powers in the defined areas until the completion of measures to merge with the Ministry of Social Policy.

Also, the regulation on the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine was approved, while Cabinet Resolution No. 423 of June 17, 2015, "On Approval of the Regulation on the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine" became invalid.

The Ministry of Social Policy was transferred budget allocations that were provided to the Ministry of National Unity in 2025, specifically:

UAH 83 million 24.7 thousand under the program "Leadership and management on issues of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories";

  • UAH 56 million 421.9 thousand under the program “Ensuring informational sovereignty of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory, as well as adjacent territories, informing the population about the dangers of explosive objects;
    • UAH 150 million 28.7 thousand under the program “Ensuring the implementation of tasks and measures to support Ukrainians abroad and facilitate their return to Ukraine”.

      Recall

      On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

      Shmyhal's resignation means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

      On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

      At the same time, the Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, proposed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. In particular, Denys Uliutin was appointed Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

      In June, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      SocietyPolitics
      Oleksiy Chernyshov
      Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
      Yulia Svyrydenko
      Verkhovna Rada
      Ukraine
      Denys Shmyhal
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9