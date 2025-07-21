The Cabinet of Ministers reorganized the Ministry of National Unity and merged it with the Ministry of Social Policy

The Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine and merged the Ministry of National Unity into it. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

A decision has been made to rename the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. A decision has been made to reorganize the Ministry of National Unity by merging it with the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity. - Melnychuk reported.

It is reported that the Ministry of National Unity continues to perform its functions and powers in the defined areas until the completion of measures to merge with the Ministry of Social Policy.

Also, the regulation on the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine was approved, while Cabinet Resolution No. 423 of June 17, 2015, "On Approval of the Regulation on the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine" became invalid.

The Ministry of Social Policy was transferred budget allocations that were provided to the Ministry of National Unity in 2025, specifically:

UAH 83 million 24.7 thousand under the program "Leadership and management on issues of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories";

UAH 56 million 421.9 thousand under the program “Ensuring informational sovereignty of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory, as well as adjacent territories, informing the population about the dangers of explosive objects;

UAH 150 million 28.7 thousand under the program “Ensuring the implementation of tasks and measures to support Ukrainians abroad and facilitate their return to Ukraine”.

Recall

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Shmyhal's resignation means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, proposed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. In particular, Denys Uliutin was appointed Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

In June, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million.