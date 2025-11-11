Chernyshov notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment, UNN reports.

SAP and NABU notified the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine of suspicion of illicit enrichment. - reported the SAP.

According to UNN sources, the person in question is former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Details

According to the investigation, the former official was among those who visited the so-called "laundry" - a place where money obtained through criminal means was legalized. The "laundry" was controlled by the head of the criminal organization exposed yesterday by NABU and SAP.

Detectives documented the transfer of more than $1.2 million and almost 100,000 euros in cash to the suspect and his trusted person.

Qualification: Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Context

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Amid the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Recall

On June 24, Chernyshov, after visiting NABU, announced that he had received a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a precautionary measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million.