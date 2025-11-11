Choosing a pre-trial restraint for the advisor to the ex-Minister of Energy Myroniuk: the court postponed the hearing until Wednesday

$41.960.02
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 21492 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 31263 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 46529 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 31045 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 47278 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 38611 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 22743 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 24678 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 26178 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Publications
Exclusives
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 42828 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 27149 views
Chernyshov notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment04:44 PM • 16035 views
Fatal road accident involving former prosecutor Molochko: Prosecutor General Kravchenko participated in the preparatory court hearing05:24 PM • 7184 views
Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died06:13 PM • 14798 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 46527 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 42854 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 47277 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 38610 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 92722 views
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Timur Mindich
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Herman Halushchenko
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
Venezuela
Italy
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhoto08:35 PM • 2602 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 27165 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 34280 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 60024 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 135838 views
Technology
Film
Series
Nord Stream
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Choosing a pre-trial restraint for the advisor to the ex-Minister of Energy Myroniuk: the court postponed the hearing until Wednesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court postponed until Wednesday, November 12, the consideration of a pre-trial restraint for Ihor Myroniuk, advisor to Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, in the case of large-scale embezzlement at the state company "Energoatom". The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office published new data on the exposure of a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector of Ukraine.

Choosing a pre-trial restraint for the advisor to the ex-Minister of Energy Myroniuk: the court postponed the hearing until Wednesday

The High Anti-Corruption Court has postponed until Wednesday, November 12, the consideration of a pre-trial restraint for Ihor Myroniuk, an advisor to Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, in the case of large-scale embezzlement at the state company "Energoatom," UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court suspended today's session on choosing a pre-trial restraint for Ihor Myroniuk. The next session will take place tomorrow at 8:30 AM. For most of the session, prosecutors read out dialogues from wiretaps on which the criminal case is based.

Then we will continue tomorrow at 8:30 AM

- said the judge.

When asked by journalists, Myroniuk replied that he "has nothing to do with either Energoatom or the Ministry of Energy," and regarding his ties with Halushchenko, "he is my lawyer."

Addition

The investigation suspects Myroniuk and Basov of illicit enrichment and money laundering.

Halushchenko and Myroniuk were able to freely use the services of a criminal organization to legalize funds accumulated by Myroniuk from criminal activities in the energy sector of Ukraine

– stated the prosecutor. Myroniuk's lawyer at the hearing called the prosecution's evidence "unconvincing."

The tapes published by NABU and SAP recorded the voices of the following defendants in the case:

"Carlson" - Timur Mindich, businessman, film producer, co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95";

"Professor" - Herman Halushchenko, former Minister of Energy and current Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

"Tenor" - Dmytro Basov (Miaskovsky), former employee of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, who investigated the murder of journalist Georgiy Gongadze in 2000 and was part of the group investigating the shootings of the Heavenly Hundred and economic crimes of the fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. Basov then became the head of the physical protection and special security unit of NNEGC "Energoatom";

"Rocket" - Ihor Myroniuk, advisor to Herman Halushchenko and assistant to the traitor of Ukraine Andriy Derkach (son of the late ex-head of the SBU Leonid Derkach, former People's Deputy of Ukraine and current senator of the Russian Federation – ed.).

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, particularly JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This concerns the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Timur Mindich
Energy
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Chernyshov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine