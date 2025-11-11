Choosing a pre-trial restraint for the advisor to the ex-Minister of Energy Myroniuk: the court postponed the hearing until Wednesday

The High Anti-Corruption Court has postponed until Wednesday, November 12, the consideration of a pre-trial restraint for Ihor Myroniuk, an advisor to Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, in the case of large-scale embezzlement at the state company "Energoatom," UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court suspended today's session on choosing a pre-trial restraint for Ihor Myroniuk. The next session will take place tomorrow at 8:30 AM. For most of the session, prosecutors read out dialogues from wiretaps on which the criminal case is based.

Then we will continue tomorrow at 8:30 AM - said the judge.

When asked by journalists, Myroniuk replied that he "has nothing to do with either Energoatom or the Ministry of Energy," and regarding his ties with Halushchenko, "he is my lawyer."

Addition

The investigation suspects Myroniuk and Basov of illicit enrichment and money laundering.

Halushchenko and Myroniuk were able to freely use the services of a criminal organization to legalize funds accumulated by Myroniuk from criminal activities in the energy sector of Ukraine – stated the prosecutor. Myroniuk's lawyer at the hearing called the prosecution's evidence "unconvincing."

The tapes published by NABU and SAP recorded the voices of the following defendants in the case:

"Carlson" - Timur Mindich, businessman, film producer, co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95";

"Professor" - Herman Halushchenko, former Minister of Energy and current Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

"Tenor" - Dmytro Basov (Miaskovsky), former employee of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, who investigated the murder of journalist Georgiy Gongadze in 2000 and was part of the group investigating the shootings of the Heavenly Hundred and economic crimes of the fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. Basov then became the head of the physical protection and special security unit of NNEGC "Energoatom";

"Rocket" - Ihor Myroniuk, advisor to Herman Halushchenko and assistant to the traitor of Ukraine Andriy Derkach (son of the late ex-head of the SBU Leonid Derkach, former People's Deputy of Ukraine and current senator of the Russian Federation – ed.).

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, particularly JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This concerns the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.