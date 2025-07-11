Tykhyi reacted to rumors about plans to merge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Ministry of Unity

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhyi, stated that he was unaware of plans to merge the agency with the Ministry of National Unity. Tykhyi said this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

I am unaware of plans to merge the ministries. Honestly, I won't comment because I haven't heard anything of the sort from anyone. I can confirm that a department for global Ukrainian diaspora and humanitarian cooperation is being created within the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Previously, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also dealt with the Ukrainian diaspora abroad, but it was a department - said Tykhyi.

According to him, the ministry plans a number of new steps to deepen cooperation with Ukrainian diasporas.

You saw that the bill on multiple citizenship was adopted. This will allow our people abroad to maintain ties with Ukraine. More than 7 million Ukrainians are abroad. We believe that this is a huge resource, a very powerful voice in advocating for decisions necessary for Ukraine - added Tykhyi.

Recall

In December last year, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to rename the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the head of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" Oleksiy Chernyshov to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of National Unity.

In June, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a precautionary measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million hryvnias, who is suspected of abuse of power and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

In July, the HACC ruled not to remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.