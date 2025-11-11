$41.960.02
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 24412 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 36020 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 25901 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 40565 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 33123 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 21789 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23996 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25645 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 28165 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Any attempts to link my work at the Ministry of Defense with the “influence” of certain individuals are groundless: Umerov reacted to NABU tapes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

Rustem Umerov stated that attempts to link his work at the Ministry of Defense with the influence of any individuals are groundless. He confirmed a meeting with Timur Mindich, after which the contract for body armor was terminated due to product non-compliance.

Any attempts to link my work at the Ministry of Defense with the “influence” of certain individuals are groundless: Umerov reacted to NABU tapes

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that any attempts to link his work in the Ministry of Defense with the "influence" of certain individuals are groundless. Umerov wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Any attempts to link my work in the Ministry of Defense with the 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless. As minister, I regularly met with manufacturers and suppliers of equipment and weapons, lobbyists, etc. In particular, there was a meeting with Timur Mindich, at which the issue of body armor under contract was raised. As a result, the contract was terminated due to the product's non-compliance with requirements, and no product was delivered," Umerov wrote.

He called for "verifying any loud statements" and emphasized that he is "always ready to provide relevant information and explanations to media representatives."

Addition

During the court hearing on the pre-trial detention of Ihor Myroniuk, whom NABU detained in the Mindich case, the SAP prosecutor stated: "During 2025, facts of Mindich's criminal activity in the energy sector were established through influencing Energy Minister Halushchenko and in the defense sector through his influencing Defense Minister Umerov."

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Timur Mindich
Energy
Search
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Rustem Umerov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Herman Halushchenko