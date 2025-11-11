Any attempts to link my work at the Ministry of Defense with the “influence” of certain individuals are groundless: Umerov reacted to NABU tapes

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that any attempts to link his work in the Ministry of Defense with the "influence" of certain individuals are groundless. Umerov wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Any attempts to link my work in the Ministry of Defense with the 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless. As minister, I regularly met with manufacturers and suppliers of equipment and weapons, lobbyists, etc. In particular, there was a meeting with Timur Mindich, at which the issue of body armor under contract was raised. As a result, the contract was terminated due to the product's non-compliance with requirements, and no product was delivered," Umerov wrote.

He called for "verifying any loud statements" and emphasized that he is "always ready to provide relevant information and explanations to media representatives."

Addition

During the court hearing on the pre-trial detention of Ihor Myroniuk, whom NABU detained in the Mindich case, the SAP prosecutor stated: "During 2025, facts of Mindich's criminal activity in the energy sector were established through influencing Energy Minister Halushchenko and in the defense sector through his influencing Defense Minister Umerov."

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.