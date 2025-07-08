$41.800.06
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Zelenskyy discussed Russia's vulnerabilities and exchange processes with Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

President Zelenskyy heard a report from HUR head Budanov regarding Russia's vulnerabilities and the prisoner exchange process. The implementation of agreements from the second meeting in Turkey for the release of Ukrainians was discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed Russia's vulnerabilities and exchange processes with Budanov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. It concerned Russia's vulnerabilities, as well as the process of prisoner exchanges. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, there was a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate regarding Russia's vulnerabilities. We also discussed the exchange process, which is ongoing – the implementation of agreements from the second meeting in Turkey. We are striving to free as many of our people as possible from Russian captivity.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

As The Economist wrote, the head of the President's Office (PO) Andriy Yermak tried to dismiss the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MID) Kyrylo Budanov. He may also be behind the promotion of a corruption case against Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and the probable appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister.

