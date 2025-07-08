Zelenskyy discussed Russia's vulnerabilities and exchange processes with Budanov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov. It concerned Russia's vulnerabilities, as well as the process of prisoner exchanges. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, there was a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate regarding Russia's vulnerabilities. We also discussed the exchange process, which is ongoing – the implementation of agreements from the second meeting in Turkey. We are striving to free as many of our people as possible from Russian captivity. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

As The Economist wrote, the head of the President's Office (PO) Andriy Yermak tried to dismiss the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MID) Kyrylo Budanov. He may also be behind the promotion of a corruption case against Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and the probable appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister.