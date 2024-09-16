Flood destroys prison in Nigeria: 281 inmates escape

Devastating flooding has led to a massive prisoner escape in Nigeria. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the prison administration informed that in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, floods last week collapsed the walls of a local prison, allowing 281 inmates to escape.

Nigerian Correctional Service spokesman Umar Abubakar said that the security forces had already managed to detain seven of the fugitives during the operation.

The search operation for the remaining fugitives is ongoing.

