
Ryanair threatens to cut a million seats on flights to Spain over airport disputes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

Ryanair plans to cancel another million seats on summer flights to Spain due to a conflict with operator Aena over increased fees. This will add to the 2 million seats already canceled in the winter schedule.

Ryanair threatens to cut a million seats on flights to Spain over airport disputes

Ryanair is ready to remove another million seats from its flight schedule to Spain next summer due to an escalating dispute with airport operator Aena over increased fees. This was stated by the CEO of the carrier Michael O'Leary, reports the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

The Irish low-cost airline has already canceled about 2 million seats in the winter season due to its refusal to pay a 6.5% fare increase. O'Leary hinted that summer flights would also be cut.

I have to go back to Madrid in two weeks, and I'll probably announce another 1 million seats next summer. If prices in the Spanish region are too high, I'll fly somewhere else

— said O'Leary.

Ryanair criticizes Aena for its "monopolistic approach" and claims that increased fees make regional airports unprofitable. 

It's crazy that you have a country the size of Spain with one large monopoly operator

— O'Leary emphasized.

The Spanish government sided with Aena: Transport Minister Óscar Puente accused Ryanair of "blackmail," and the company's head Maurici Lucena called the carrier's actions "arrogant" and "plutocratic."

Ryanair to increase free baggage size: details04.07.25, 04:13 • 3666 views

Despite the high-profile conflict, Ryanair claims that the dispute has only stimulated demand – bookings increased by 8% in a week. Some of the canceled seats have already been redirected to Malaga, Palma, and Italian destinations.

Spain is the second largest market for Ryanair after Italy, providing 18% of the airline's revenue.

Air traffic disruptions spread in Europe: Ryanair's flight punctuality drops due to Russian UAV incident11.09.25, 15:41 • 3094 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Ryanair
Financial Times
Malaga
Italy
Spain
Europe
Madrid