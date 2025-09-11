Air traffic disruptions spread in Europe: Ryanair's flight punctuality drops due to Russian UAV incident

Ryanair Holdings Plc CEO Michael O'Leary stated that the incident with Russian drones appearing in Poland is now a constant problem for airlines regarding safety considerations.

"This will be a constant problem for all airlines over the next few years. Europe needs a decisive response to 'Russian provocations,'" - O'Leary said in a statement on Thursday at the Irish carrier's annual general meeting in Dublin.

The incident with Russian UAVs in Poland became an "alarming signal for Europe and NATO." Therefore, according to the Ryanair representative, this event reduces the punctuality of the budget airline's flights to 60%. At the same time, air traffic disruptions have already spread to Scandinavia, the Baltic countries, and Germany.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 deployed its own and allied aircraft for air space security.

Across Germany, at 11 AM local time, a test of warning systems was conducted: test alerts with piercing signals were sent to all smartphones, and air raid sirens also sounded in the streets.

Poland restricts air traffic in the east of the country along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine from September 10 to December 9.

Latvia closes airspace in eastern border region at least until September 18