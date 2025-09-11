$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
12:34 PM • 1892 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 4156 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 4846 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 6690 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 10628 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 11864 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
September 11, 07:11 AM • 17759 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 38754 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44665 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 98474 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Air traffic disruptions spread in Europe: Ryanair's flight punctuality drops due to Russian UAV incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary stated that the incident with Russian drones in Poland is an ongoing problem for airlines. This reduces Ryanair's flight punctuality to 60%, and disruptions have spread to Scandinavia, the Baltics, and Germany.

Air traffic disruptions spread in Europe: Ryanair's flight punctuality drops due to Russian UAV incident

Ryanair Holdings Plc CEO Michael O'Leary stated that the incident with Russian drones appearing in Poland is now a constant problem for airlines regarding safety considerations.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"This will be a constant problem for all airlines over the next few years. Europe needs a decisive response to 'Russian provocations,'"

- O'Leary said in a statement on Thursday at the Irish carrier's annual general meeting in Dublin.

The incident with Russian UAVs in Poland became an "alarming signal for Europe and NATO." Therefore, according to the Ryanair representative, this event reduces the punctuality of the budget airline's flights to 60%. At the same time, air traffic disruptions have already spread to Scandinavia, the Baltic countries, and Germany.

Recall

Poland on the night of September 9-10 deployed its own and allied aircraft for air space security.

Across Germany, at 11 AM local time, a test of warning systems was conducted: test alerts with piercing signals were sent to all smartphones, and air raid sirens also sounded in the streets.

Poland restricts air traffic in the east of the country along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine from September 10 to December 9.

Latvia closes airspace in eastern border region at least until September 1811.09.25, 12:41 • 1654 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Ryanair
NATO
Germany
Ukraine
Poland