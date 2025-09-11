$41.210.09
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 1710 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 12139 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 30133 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 41291 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 91769 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
September 10, 01:15 PM • 49526 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47346 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43317 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 83797 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Latvia closes airspace in eastern border region at least until September 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Latvia closes its airspace in the eastern border region from September 11 to September 18. This decision was made after assessing the NSS and events in Poland, which constitute a violation of NATO airspace.

Latvia closes airspace in eastern border region at least until September 18

From September 11, from 6:00 PM (local time) until at least September 18 (with a possible extension), Latvia's airspace in the eastern border region will be closed. This was announced at a press conference by Defense Minister Andris Sprūds, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the airspace zone near the eastern border with Belarus and Russia was closed after an assessment conducted by the National Armed Forces (NAF).

Latvian Defense Minister Sprūds noted that the events in Poland on Wednesday constitute a blatant violation of NATO airspace, and Latvia must act accordingly.

The minister assured that Latvia is not currently under direct threat, but preventive measures are necessary.

The NAF are currently on heightened alert due to the ongoing comprehensive state defense exercises "Namejs."

The closure of airspace in the eastern border region will allow full control over the prohibited airspace zone and facilitate the detection of unauthorized aircraft. It will also free up airspace for NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission fighters and for Latvia's air defense,

Sprūds explained.

In addition, this step will allow for more intensive testing of acoustic airspace surveillance systems, conducting simulations with drones and anti-drone systems, deploying additional mobile combat units, and training them.

"Russian drones in NATO airspace are an alarming signal, and we must do everything possible to prevent the escalation of drone attacks," Sprūds emphasized.

Supplement

To reduce the threat from drones in Latvia's eastern border region, National Armed Forces air defense units are constantly on duty, capable of shooting down aggressor state drones if necessary. The NATO patrolling mission has also been strengthened, and new acoustic airspace surveillance systems are being implemented. Over the past year, changes have been made to regulations, which, in cooperation with "Latvijas Gaisa satiksme" (Latvian Air Traffic Services), allow for quick airspace closure in case of a threat, and new measures have been introduced to strengthen control over flights in Latvia's eastern airspace.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, near Latvia's eastern border, the country's armed forces proposed closing the airspace. Such a decision could be a response to potential threats from Russia, for example, to drone provocations like those that occurred in Poland.

Olga Rozgon

