Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 13076 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
September 10, 03:04 PM • 31836 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
September 10, 01:48 PM • 75626 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 42651 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
September 10, 12:25 PM • 43721 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 40713 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
September 10, 10:41 AM • 75651 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 95602 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72520 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?September 10, 09:47 PM • 11416 views
Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensationSeptember 10, 10:00 PM • 9404 views
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)VideoSeptember 11, 01:25 AM • 21124 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko01:44 AM • 10355 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin03:46 AM • 10104 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 13053 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:48 PM • 75602 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 10:41 AM • 75640 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 55654 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 95594 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Poland is restricting air traffic in the east of the country along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine from September 10 to December 9. The flight ban is in effect due to the detection of 16 Russian drones on Polish territory.

Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter

For national security reasons, in accordance with the resolution of the Polish government, air traffic will be restricted along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine: a complete ban on flights will be in effect.

This was reported by UNN with reference to rmf24.

Details

Air traffic in eastern Poland along the borders of Poland with Belarus and Ukraine is restricted from September 10 to December 9. A complete ban on flights has been announced. The exception is military flights.

Statement of the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA):

At the request of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, from September 10, 2025, from 22:00 UTC to 23:59 UTC on December 9, 2025, air traffic restrictions in the form of the EP R129 restricted area will be introduced in the eastern part of Poland. From sunset (SS) to sunrise (SR), a complete ban on flights in the EP R129 area is in effect, with the exception of military aircraft

- PANSA reports.

Recall

After the invasion of a group of UAVs from the Russian Federation, 16 Russian drones have already been detected in Poland.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on September 10 that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace was a deliberate provocation by Moscow.

In March 2025, a number of companies announced plans to resume flights to Ukraine. Among them:

  • Wizz Air;
    • Ryanair;
      • AirBaltic.

        Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponed11.09.25, 09:49 • 1032 views

