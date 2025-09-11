Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter

For national security reasons, in accordance with the resolution of the Polish government, air traffic will be restricted along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine: a complete ban on flights will be in effect.

This was reported by UNN with reference to rmf24.

Details

Air traffic in eastern Poland along the borders of Poland with Belarus and Ukraine is restricted from September 10 to December 9. A complete ban on flights has been announced. The exception is military flights.

Statement of the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA):

At the request of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, from September 10, 2025, from 22:00 UTC to 23:59 UTC on December 9, 2025, air traffic restrictions in the form of the EP R129 restricted area will be introduced in the eastern part of Poland. From sunset (SS) to sunrise (SR), a complete ban on flights in the EP R129 area is in effect, with the exception of military aircraft - PANSA reports.

Recall

After the invasion of a group of UAVs from the Russian Federation, 16 Russian drones have already been detected in Poland.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on September 10 that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace was a deliberate provocation by Moscow.

In March 2025, a number of companies announced plans to resume flights to Ukraine. Among them:

Wizz Air;

Ryanair;

AirBaltic.

