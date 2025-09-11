Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponed

$41.120.13
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
September 10, 03:04 PM
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
September 10, 01:48 PM
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
September 10, 01:15 PM
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
September 10, 12:25 PM
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
September 10, 10:41 AM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
September 10, 08:33 AM
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
September 10, 01:48 PM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 10:41 AM
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

Disney's first cruise ship, "Disney Adventure," has postponed its maiden voyage from Singapore from December 15, 2025, to March 10, 2026. The reason cited is unexpected delays in the construction process.

Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponed

"Disney Adventure" was supposed to make its first voyage from Singapore on December 15, 2025. But this year's event has been canceled. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Walt Disney Co.'s first cruise ship to be based in Asia has postponed its maiden voyage from Singapore. The ship will be based in Singapore for at least five years. Its upper deck will feature a 250-meter Iron Man-themed roller coaster. Overall, it is stated that this is the largest cruise ship in the history of the famous brand.

Currently, the following factors are known to affect the cancellation of the 2025 voyage. Last week, the ship began sea trials to test its systems, although Disney stated that the delay was not related to this.

So, instead of December 15, the first voyage has been tentatively postponed to March 10, 2026.

Comment

"As we work on the final touches to introduce 'Disney Adventure' to our guests, we have encountered unexpected delays in the ship's construction process."

- explained Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences.

Recall

