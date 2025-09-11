Disney's largest cruise ship "collides" with problems: first voyage from Singapore postponed

"Disney Adventure" was supposed to make its first voyage from Singapore on December 15, 2025. But this year's event has been canceled. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Walt Disney Co.'s first cruise ship to be based in Asia has postponed its maiden voyage from Singapore. The ship will be based in Singapore for at least five years. Its upper deck will feature a 250-meter Iron Man-themed roller coaster. Overall, it is stated that this is the largest cruise ship in the history of the famous brand.

Currently, the following factors are known to affect the cancellation of the 2025 voyage. Last week, the ship began sea trials to test its systems, although Disney stated that the delay was not related to this.

So, instead of December 15, the first voyage has been tentatively postponed to March 10, 2026.

Comment

"As we work on the final touches to introduce 'Disney Adventure' to our guests, we have encountered unexpected delays in the ship's construction process." - explained Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences.

