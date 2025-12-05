Edinburgh Airport suspended operations: the reason became known

Photo: Wikipedia

Operations at Edinburgh Airport, the capital of Scotland and part of the United Kingdom, have been suspended. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

The reason for the flight suspension was problems with the air traffic control computer system. The airport's press service thanked passengers for their understanding on social media.

Additionally

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland's busiest airport, serving approximately 15.7 million passengers in 2024. It is also the sixth busiest airport in the United Kingdom.

Recall

