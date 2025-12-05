$42.180.02
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 6488 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 14648 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 28674 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 39359 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 35405 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 59110 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 33892 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 56455 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24422 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusives
Edinburgh Airport suspended operations: the reason became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Edinburgh Airport in the capital of Scotland suspended operations due to problems with the air traffic control computer system. This is Scotland's busiest airport, which served approximately 15.7 million passengers in 2024.

Edinburgh Airport suspended operations: the reason became known
Photo: Wikipedia

Operations at Edinburgh Airport, the capital of Scotland and part of the United Kingdom, have been suspended. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

The reason for the flight suspension was problems with the air traffic control computer system. The airport's press service thanked passengers for their understanding on social media.

Additionally

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland's busiest airport, serving approximately 15.7 million passengers in 2024. It is also the sixth busiest airport in the United Kingdom.

Recall

Due to the continued influx of contraband balloons disrupting operations at Vilnius Airport, the Lithuanian government plans to declare a state of emergency due to the threat to public safety.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Technology
Social network
Scotland
Vilnius
Lithuania
Great Britain