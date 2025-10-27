DNA revealed previously undocumented diseases that affected the failure of Napoleon's troops in Russia

$42.000.10
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
02:25 PM • 16606 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
12:53 PM • 29320 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
11:47 AM • 25976 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31173 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37818 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40704 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36495 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34445 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28232 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
12:53 PM • 29303 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 10:00 AM • 92042 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself
DNA revealed previously undocumented diseases that affected the failure of Napoleon's troops in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1616 views

A new DNA study of Napoleon Bonaparte's soldiers has revealed previously undocumented diseases, such as paratyphoid and relapsing fever, which affected the failure of the French troops in 1812. These infections, along with cold and hunger, led to the mass deaths of soldiers in the Russian Empire.

DNA revealed previously undocumented diseases that affected the failure of Napoleon's troops in Russia

New research offers deeper insight into the infections that affected the success of French troops during the Russian campaign in 1812. Napoleon's soldiers, already weakened by severe cold and exhaustion, were ravaged by numerous infections.

UNN reports with reference to AFP and The Independent.

Details

New scientific research sheds light on a tragic period of French history when, in 1812, Napoleon's army faced numerous difficulties during its campaign in the territory of the Russian Empire.

The researchers were able to draw conclusions thanks to the remains of Napoleon's soldiers found in mass graves in Lithuania.

Vilnius was a key point on the retreat route of 1812. Many soldiers arrived exhausted, hungry, and sick. A significant number died there and were quickly buried in mass graves.

Nicolas Rascovan, molecular biologist and geneticist, head of the Microbial Paleogenomics Unit at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

He is the senior author of the study published in Current Biology.

Reference

In June 1812, Napoleon set out to conquer the Russian Empire, hoping to defeat the Russian imperial army. The French emperor assembled the Grand Army of 600,000 men from all provinces of the French Empire and allied states.

However, despite advances and victories, months later, only a few tens of thousands of this monumental force, after the infamous retreat, reached Vilnius, the current capital of Lithuania.

New discoveries about the diseases that affected Napoleon's army soldiers

It is already known from research that cold, hunger, and typhus affected Napoleon's military strength. A number of secrets were revealed back in 2006, thanks to PCR tests. It was determined that some of the soldiers suffered from typhus, as well as "trench fever" caused by the bacterium Bartonella Quintana.

With the development of new genomic technologies, scientists had the idea to continue their research to find out whether other pathogens could have affected Napoleon's soldiers.

I knew there were 13 teeth left for analysis, each belonging to a different soldier.

– said Rémi Barbieri, a postdoctoral fellow in the Microbial Paleogenomics Unit at the Pasteur Institute, to AFP.

Each tooth provided about 20 million short DNA fragments transcribed into a text file.

- Nicolas Rascovan told AFP.

Scientists had at their disposal a kind of "DNA soup" containing the DNA of the respective soldier, DNA from soil contaminants, environmental bacteria, and possible pathogens. This data was compared with a database containing the genomes of all microorganisms sequenced to date.

After numerous steps, the authenticity of the DNA fragments was verified, and scientists were able to select fragments that could be unambiguously attributed to pathogens.

Of the 13 soldiers analyzed, four tested positive for the infectious agent Salmonella enterica Paratyphi C (responsible for paratyphoid fever), and two for the agent Borrelia recurrentis, responsible for relapsing fever.

Thus, paratyphoid fever, usually transmitted through food or water, spread among Napoleon's soldiers, with symptoms such as fever, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea or constipation, weakness, and sometimes a rash.

The "general picture" regarding relapsing fever in the ranks of the French army in the early 18th century was also clarified. It was transmitted by body lice and caused episodes of recurrent high fever with headache, muscle pain, and weakness.

Scientists explain that "the combination of cold, numerous infectious diseases, hunger, and fatigue" can explain the death of a large number of Napoleon's army representatives in the territory of the Russian Empire in 1812.

We also know from historical sources that the ranks of Napoleon's army were already ravaged by epidemics even before the start of the Russian campaign. This is extremely interesting, as it somewhat opens the way to understanding this huge health crisis.

– the researchers conclude.

Recall

In May 2025, one of Napoleon Bonaparte's most famous bicornes was put up for sale in Paris, estimated at 800,000 euros.

Louvre reopens after high-profile robbery: museum director summoned for questioning22.10.25, 10:55 • 3738 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
Vilnius
France
Lithuania