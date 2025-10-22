Louvre reopens after high-profile robbery: museum director summoned for questioning

$41.740.01
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 11743 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 19842 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 21558 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 31726 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 43723 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 42892 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34735 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31677 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32757 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damagedOctober 22, 01:40 AM • 4012 views
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 7188 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 4638 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions04:50 AM • 17757 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 23938 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 11747 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 24078 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 65578 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 69653 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 68431 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 22354 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 37449 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 47354 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 37751 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 93517 views
Louvre reopens after high-profile robbery: museum director summoned for questioning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

The Louvre has reopened three days after the theft of Napoleon's jewels worth almost 100 million euros. The museum director has been summoned to the Senate for questioning regarding security.

Louvre reopens after high-profile robbery: museum director summoned for questioning

Three days after a daring robbery in which thieves stole Napoleon's and French empresses' jewels worth almost 100 million euros, the Louvre reopened. At the same time, the museum's director, Laurence des Cars, is being summoned for questioning by the Senate regarding security gaps. This is reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

As the publication points out, "Louvre director Laurence des Cars will appear before the French Senate's culture committee on Wednesday to answer questions about the security system at the world's most visited museum."

She has not made any public statements since Sunday, when thieves stole royal jewels from the museum in seven minutes. The robbery has once again sparked a debate about the insufficient level of protection in French museums.

The Louvre curator estimated the damage at 88 million euros (or 102 million dollars)

- Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Tuesday.

However, she stressed that the greatest damage was done to France's historical heritage. According to her, the thieves are unlikely to make a significant profit if they come up with the "very unwise idea of melting down these jewels."

Beccuau confirmed that four people were involved in Sunday's robbery and said authorities were analyzing fingerprints found at the scene.

Detectives are checking video camera footage around the museum, as well as from Paris's main highways, for traces of the robbers who fled on scooters.

Recall

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati announced the robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the "grand robbery" of the Louvre lasted seven minutes. He also confirmed that "individuals entered from the outside using a lift."

Eight pieces of jewelry, which officials say are of "incalculable" value, were stolen from the museum. The main target of the attackers was the Apollo Gallery, which houses France's historical collection of crown jewels.

The thieves also tried to steal the crown of Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, which features eight golden eagles. It also contains 1354 diamonds, 1136 rose-cut diamonds, and 56 emeralds. However, thanks to the efforts of the security, this theft was avoided.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the stolen valuables from the Louvre will definitely be found, and those responsible for the crime will be punished. Currently, an investigation is underway under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor's office.

Alona Utkina

