Louvre reopens after high-profile robbery: museum director summoned for questioning

Three days after a daring robbery in which thieves stole Napoleon's and French empresses' jewels worth almost 100 million euros, the Louvre reopened. At the same time, the museum's director, Laurence des Cars, is being summoned for questioning by the Senate regarding security gaps. This is reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

As the publication points out, "Louvre director Laurence des Cars will appear before the French Senate's culture committee on Wednesday to answer questions about the security system at the world's most visited museum."

She has not made any public statements since Sunday, when thieves stole royal jewels from the museum in seven minutes. The robbery has once again sparked a debate about the insufficient level of protection in French museums.

The Louvre curator estimated the damage at 88 million euros (or 102 million dollars) - Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Tuesday.

However, she stressed that the greatest damage was done to France's historical heritage. According to her, the thieves are unlikely to make a significant profit if they come up with the "very unwise idea of melting down these jewels."

Beccuau confirmed that four people were involved in Sunday's robbery and said authorities were analyzing fingerprints found at the scene.

Detectives are checking video camera footage around the museum, as well as from Paris's main highways, for traces of the robbers who fled on scooters.

Recall

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati announced the robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the "grand robbery" of the Louvre lasted seven minutes. He also confirmed that "individuals entered from the outside using a lift."

Eight pieces of jewelry, which officials say are of "incalculable" value, were stolen from the museum. The main target of the attackers was the Apollo Gallery, which houses France's historical collection of crown jewels.

The thieves also tried to steal the crown of Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, which features eight golden eagles. It also contains 1354 diamonds, 1136 rose-cut diamonds, and 56 emeralds. However, thanks to the efforts of the security, this theft was avoided.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the stolen valuables from the Louvre will definitely be found, and those responsible for the crime will be punished. Currently, an investigation is underway under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor's office.