BFM TV

EU tightens sanctions against Belarus over hybrid attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The European Union has expanded sanctions against Belarus to include hybrid hostile actions against neighboring countries. The new criterion allows for restrictions to be imposed on companies and individuals involved in actions that threaten the EU's democracy, rule of law, stability, or security.

EU tightens sanctions against Belarus over hybrid attacks

The European Union is expanding the framework of the sanctions regime against Belarus to also cover the country's hybrid hostile actions against its European neighbors. This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU, writes UNN.

Details

On December 15, the Council introduced a new criterion for imposing sanctions on companies and individuals who "benefit from, are involved in, or facilitate actions or policies associated with the Republic of Belarus that are directed against democracy, the rule of law, stability, or security in the EU and its member states."

It is noted that the decision is primarily related to the systematic raids of weather balloons with contraband from Belarus to Lithuania.

Lukashenka promised the US to stop balloon flights over Lithuania14.12.25, 01:23 • 3578 views

The new criterion allows the EU to apply sanctions against those involved in information manipulation and interference.

Those involved in "actions directed against the functioning of democratic institutions, economic activity, or public interest services of the EU and member states" may be subject to sanctions.

The new criterion also covers interference, damage, or destruction of critical infrastructure, or systematic actions that lead to disruptions in the operation of such infrastructure – this formulation includes, in particular, the situation that has arisen for Vilnius airport due to weather balloons from Belarus.

In the description of the problem faced by Lithuania, it is emphasized that weather balloons from Belarus have already affected hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers and caused great damage to airlines.

Their goal is to destabilize an EU member state and intimidate European citizens by creating a direct threat to civil aviation. The use of these balloons occurs in a broader context of a targeted hybrid campaign, along with other actions, which also include state-sponsored migrant smuggling.

- the statement says.

Recall

On December 9, the Lithuanian government declared a state of emergency throughout the country due to balloons from Belarus disrupting aviation. This will allow the military to obtain special powers to coordinate actions more effectively.

Lithuania recorded a record number of information attacks from Russia and Belarus13.12.25, 00:58 • 4520 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Belarus
European Union
Vilnius
Lithuania