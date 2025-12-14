Lukashenka promised the US to stop balloon flights over Lithuania

US President Donald Trump's special envoy John Cole said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka promised to stop balloon flights over Lithuania after talks with the US. This was reported by the Reuters agency, according to UNN.

He recently agreed to do everything possible to stop the balloons - Cole told Reuters after meeting with Lukashenka.

However, Lukashenka believes that Lithuania is exaggerating the situation: "I believe that the President of Belarus is genuinely trying to de-escalate the situation. I think it will take some time, but I think it can be resolved. He wants normal relations with his neighbors – that's what he assures me," Cole added.

Recall

On December 9, the Lithuanian government declared a state of emergency throughout the country due to balloons from Belarus disrupting aviation operations.

On December 6, Vilnius Airport again suspended operations due to the launch of weather balloons from Belarus. Restrictions were in effect from 18:06 to 21:05 local time, and passengers were advised to contact airlines.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the preparation of new EU sanctions against Belarus. This is a response to hybrid actions against Lithuania, including the increasing number of incursions by contraband balloons.

