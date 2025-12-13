Lithuania recorded a record number of information attacks from Russia and Belarus

In November, Lithuania experienced a record number of information attacks from Russian and Belarusian media aimed at discrediting the country, as well as physical hybrid threats from Belarus. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Lithuanian army analysts reported 325 hostile information influences in November - almost twice as many as usual. 47% of them concerned military topics.

Russian and Belarusian resources coordinated the dissemination of narratives about "threats to transit to Kaliningrad" and "provocations on the border," trying to form an image of Lithuania as an "unstable" and "aggressive" state. - the post says.

Lithuanian experts emphasize that these attacks are part of a broader hybrid strategy of Moscow and Minsk.

Russia uses the transit issue as a tool to pressure the EU, threatening "legitimate actions" in accordance with its military doctrine. At the same time, Belarus spreads accusations of "artificial tension" on the border and tries to present itself as a "peacemaker," despite real provocations. - writes the Center for Countering Disinformation.

At the same time, physical hybrid threats are also being recorded.

According to the CCD, weather balloons are launched from the territory of Belarus, which violate Lithuanian airspace and are used for smuggling or collecting information. Such actions have already led to shutdowns of Vilnius Airport and traffic jams with more than a thousand trucks at the border.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine records a disinformation campaign regarding power outages in Ukraine. Russian resources spread claims about alleged unfair distribution of electricity and its sale to the EU.

