Lithuania recorded a record number of information attacks from Russia and Belarus

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
09:33 PM • 3502 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF
06:15 PM • 12061 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 16197 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 21135 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 28171 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 32330 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 41590 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 31582 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23910 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 24117 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
6.5m/s
71%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Number of war casualties in Ukraine increased by 27% this year, with 226 civilians killed in November - UNDecember 12, 02:00 PM • 5508 views
Diia "registered" a private entrepreneur for a woman without her knowledge, and the tax office charged payments - the Ministry of Digital Transformation must provide an explanationDecember 12, 02:25 PM • 13217 views
If next year you turn 60: Pension Fund clarified how much experience is needed for a pensionDecember 12, 02:33 PM • 3718 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 12161 views
Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted07:20 PM • 6572 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 12178 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 32326 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 28266 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 41584 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 76294 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 28266 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 24554 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 54128 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 45789 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 50550 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Lithuania recorded a record number of information attacks from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

In November, Lithuania experienced 325 hostile information influences, almost double the norm, with 47% of attacks related to military topics. At the same time, physical hybrid threats are being recorded, including the launch of weather balloons from Belarus that violate Lithuanian airspace.

Lithuania recorded a record number of information attacks from Russia and Belarus

In November, Lithuania experienced a record number of information attacks from Russian and Belarusian media aimed at discrediting the country, as well as physical hybrid threats from Belarus. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

Lithuanian army analysts reported 325 hostile information influences in November - almost twice as many as usual. 47% of them concerned military topics.

Russian and Belarusian resources coordinated the dissemination of narratives about "threats to transit to Kaliningrad" and "provocations on the border," trying to form an image of Lithuania as an "unstable" and "aggressive" state.

- the post says.

Lithuanian experts emphasize that these attacks are part of a broader hybrid strategy of Moscow and Minsk.

Russia uses the transit issue as a tool to pressure the EU, threatening "legitimate actions" in accordance with its military doctrine. At the same time, Belarus spreads accusations of "artificial tension" on the border and tries to present itself as a "peacemaker," despite real provocations.

- writes the Center for Countering Disinformation.

At the same time, physical hybrid threats are also being recorded.

According to the CCD, weather balloons are launched from the territory of Belarus, which violate Lithuanian airspace and are used for smuggling or collecting information. Such actions have already led to shutdowns of Vilnius Airport and traffic jams with more than a thousand trucks at the border.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine records a disinformation campaign regarding power outages in Ukraine. Russian resources spread claims about alleged unfair distribution of electricity and its sale to the EU.

Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering Disinformation05.12.25, 00:00 • 19803 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Belarus
European Union
Vilnius
Lithuania