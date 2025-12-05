$42.200.13
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" are spreading on the Polish segment of Facebook, calling for a boycott of products with code 482. The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that this is part of an anti-Ukrainian campaign aimed at undermining trust between nations.

Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering Disinformation

Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" are being spread in the Polish segment of Facebook. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that in manipulative posts, authors call for a boycott of products with code 482 - the standard EAN barcode for goods produced in Ukraine - allegedly because "all Ukrainian products are contaminated."

Such fakes parasitize on real cases when individual batches of products - not necessarily from Ukraine - do not pass quality standards. But propagandists deliberately generalize isolated incidents to create a false impression of "total danger" of Ukrainian products.

- the message says.

The CPD notes that Polish institutions regularly publish warnings about specific goods that do not meet standards, regardless of the country of origin. Therefore, the generalization that "all Ukrainian food is poisonous" is a classic disinformation technique.

The manipulation with code 482 is part of an anti-Ukrainian campaign that has intensified in Poland since the beginning of the full-scale war. Its goal is to undermine trust between Ukrainians and Poles, sow hostility between the two nations, and increase pressure on Warsaw's political decisions regarding support for Ukraine. This fully corresponds to the goals of the Kremlin's information policy in Poland.

- summarized in the CPD.

Recall

In October, Russian special services spread a fake about Ukraine allegedly preparing an attack on Poland to cut Ukraine off from NATO support. In response, the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs called for critical thinking and verification of information sources.

"Let's not allow Putin to divide us" - Poland urged to beware of Russian disinformation10.09.25, 23:45 • 8156 views

