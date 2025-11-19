Lithuania reopens border crossings with Belarus after reduction in airspace incidents

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4176 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7138 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 7938 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10882 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 13975 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20339 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17762 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16063 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18729 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36046 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.1m/s
65%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 30215 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 18845 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26139 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 26510 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 19350 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4162 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 4334 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 16357 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36045 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36219 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26248 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 29829 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 31074 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 48401 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43723 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Lithuania reopens border crossings with Belarus after reduction in airspace incidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Lithuania is reopening two border crossings with Belarus that were temporarily closed due to smuggler weather balloon flights. The government's decision comes after a reduction in airspace incidents, which previously led to the closure of Vilnius Airport.

Lithuania reopens border crossings with Belarus after reduction in airspace incidents
Photo: VSAT

Lithuania announced the reopening of two border crossings with Belarus after a temporary closure imposed due to meteorologist balloons launched by smugglers, which disrupted air traffic and caused the closure of Vilnius airport. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The government announced that the checkpoints would resume operations on Thursday. Earlier, authorities stated that they would remain closed until the end of November, as, according to Lithuania, smugglers were launching balloons with cigarettes from Belarus, and official Vilnius called it a "hybrid attack" and accused Minsk and Alexander Lukashenka personally of inaction.

Lukashenka does not set the rules: Lithuanian Foreign Minister rejects dictator's proposal for border restoration talks11.11.25, 20:01 • 4095 views

However, the number of incidents in the airspace has significantly decreased, and Vilnius airport was last forced to close more than a week ago. This allowed the government to change its approach.

Circumstances have changed, and restrictions on crossing the state border are no longer necessary to ensure internal security.

– said Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovich during an open government meeting.

Latvia and Estonia pledged to support Lithuania in its confrontation with Belarus – Ruginiene13.11.25, 16:06 • 3377 views

Against this background, Poland also reopened two of its crossings near Lithuania this week, which had been closed earlier "in solidarity." Lukashenka, for his part, criticizes the neighbors' decision, calling the closure a "crazy scam" and accusing the West of "hybrid warfare."

Recall

On October 29, Lithuania officially closed its border with Belarus, citing mass smuggling, and only certain categories of citizens could cross the checkpoints.

In November, Lithuanian border guards stopped eight balloons and a homemade drone launched from Belarus.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Belarus
Reuters
Vilnius
Lithuania
Poland