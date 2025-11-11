Lukashenka does not set the rules: Lithuanian Foreign Minister rejects dictator's proposal for border restoration talks

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that he would refuse negotiations with Belarus on border restoration after Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka on Tuesday ordered his foreign minister to start negotiations. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Lukashenka does not set the rules... My strong recommendation to my government will be not to follow the path they are trying to impose on us. - said the minister.

Addition

On November 11, Lukashenka ordered the start of negotiations after a meeting with his foreign minister, the head of the KGB, and the head of the State Border Committee.

"In connection with the proposals of the Lithuanian authorities regarding the settlement of the situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka heard reports from the head of the State Border Committee, General Konstantin Molostov, Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, and KGB head General Ivan Tertel on the situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian and Belarusian-Polish borders. Taking into account the appeal of the Lithuanian side, the President instructed the Foreign Minister to organize negotiations on the normalization of the situation and the restoration of full-fledged functioning of checkpoints on the common border - with the participation of Lithuanian authorized persons responsible for this area," Lukashenka's press service stated.

Recall

Lithuania announced the temporary closure of two border crossings with Belarus – Medininkai and Shalchininkai – for a period of one month. The restrictions come into force on Wednesday and will last until November 30, with the possibility of extension. By government decision, the Shalchininkai checkpoint will be completely closed, while Medininkai will remain partially open for certain categories of citizens.

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, Lithuanian border guards stopped eight balloons launched from the territory of Belarus, which, according to preliminary information, were transporting more than 13,000 packs of illegal cigarettes, and also intercepted a homemade drone.