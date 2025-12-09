$42.070.01
Lithuania declares state of emergency due to balloons from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Lithuanian government has declared a state of emergency throughout the country due to balloons from Belarus disrupting aviation. This will allow the military to receive special powers for more effective coordination of actions.

Lithuania declares state of emergency due to balloons from Belarus

The Lithuanian government on Tuesday decided to declare a state of emergency throughout the country due to Belarusian balloons disrupting Lithuanian aviation. It is noted that this will not create inconvenience for the population, and the measures applied will be precise and proportionate. This is reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

We are submitting a draft resolution proposing to introduce a state-level emergency due to hybrid aggression related to contraband balloons launched from Belarus

- said Vladislav Kondratovich, head of state emergency operations.

According to him, the state is declared not only due to obstruction of civil aviation, but also due to national security interests and the need to coordinate actions more closely with institutions and increase the effectiveness of interaction with the Lithuanian army.

During an emergency, the military can be granted special powers, which makes their work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs services and independently more effective

- the minister noted.

Belarus accuses Lithuania of launching 'spy' drones: Vilnius rejects accusations - Reuters01.12.25, 19:10 • 5285 views

It is also proposed that the military be able to check documents of individuals, vehicles, weapons and other items, conduct personal searches and searches of their belongings, stop and inspect vehicles, cargo and luggage, and use special means.

As stated in the draft government resolution prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), since October, Vilnius airport operations have been suspended several times for 6 hours or more.

Recall

On December 6, Vilnius airport again suspended operations due to the launch of weather balloons from Belarus. Restrictions were in effect from 18:06 to 21:05 local time, passengers were advised to contact airlines.

Olga Rozgon

