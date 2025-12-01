$42.270.07
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Belarus accuses Lithuania of launching 'spy' drones: Vilnius rejects accusations - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Vilnius noted that this is not the first time the Belarusian regime has fabricated stories and leveled accusations against Lithuania.

Belarus accuses Lithuania of launching 'spy' drones: Vilnius rejects accusations - Reuters

The Belarusian authorities accused Lithuania of using a drone for espionage and dropping "extremist materials." Official Vilnius rejected Minsk's accusations, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus accused Lithuania of flying a drone, which was allegedly discovered on a street in the city of Grodno. They stated that the drone was allegedly equipped with a photo and video camera capable of collecting intelligence data.

In addition, "extremist printed materials" were allegedly dropped from the drone - in particular, white-red-white national Belarusian flags, which are currently symbols of the opposition to Lukashenka's regime. In the 1990s, this flag was the state symbol of the Republic of Belarus.

A representative of the Lithuanian National Crisis Management Center denied sending drones to carry out a "spy mission."

This is not the first time the Belarusian regime has fabricated stories and leveled accusations against Western countries and Lithuania.

- the representative told Reuters.

Recall

On November 23 and 24, the airport in the Lithuanian capital temporarily restricted its airspace due to the appearance of navigation markers resembling aerostat signals.

Yevhen Ustimenko

