Belarus accuses Lithuania of launching 'spy' drones: Vilnius rejects accusations - Reuters

The Belarusian authorities accused Lithuania of using a drone for espionage and dropping "extremist materials." Official Vilnius rejected Minsk's accusations, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus accused Lithuania of flying a drone, which was allegedly discovered on a street in the city of Grodno. They stated that the drone was allegedly equipped with a photo and video camera capable of collecting intelligence data.

In addition, "extremist printed materials" were allegedly dropped from the drone - in particular, white-red-white national Belarusian flags, which are currently symbols of the opposition to Lukashenka's regime. In the 1990s, this flag was the state symbol of the Republic of Belarus.

A representative of the Lithuanian National Crisis Management Center denied sending drones to carry out a "spy mission."

This is not the first time the Belarusian regime has fabricated stories and leveled accusations against Western countries and Lithuania. - the representative told Reuters.

Recall

On November 23 and 24, the airport in the Lithuanian capital temporarily restricted its airspace due to the appearance of navigation markers resembling aerostat signals.