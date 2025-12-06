Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to threat from Belarus

Vilnius Airport announced on Saturday evening that it was suspending operations due to signs of weather balloons being launched from Belarusian territory. This was stated in the airport's Facebook post, writes UNN.

Details

Vilnius Airport reported that the airspace over the city was closed "due to a hybrid attack by Belarus against Lithuania, civil aviation and society, the detection of navigation marks characteristic of balloons in areas dangerous for aviation."

The restrictions will last from 6:06 PM to 9:05 PM local time, the statement said.

Passengers whose flights have been affected by restrictions or canceled can contact their airlines directly for more detailed information - the message says.

Recall

On November 23-24, Vilnius Airport twice introduced temporary airspace restrictions due to the appearance of navigation markers similar to aerostat signals. This caused interruptions in the airport's operations and possible flight delays.

