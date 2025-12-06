Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to threat from Belarus

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 09:02 AM • 12701 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 22912 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 24599 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 35137 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 44498 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 33923 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 63595 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 39273 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 37171 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47653 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.1m/s
82%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackoutsDecember 6, 08:30 AM • 11459 views
In Fastiv, the enemy destroyed the railway station building and two electric trainsDecember 6, 10:04 AM • 5822 views
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United StatesDecember 6, 10:17 AM • 11103 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEADecember 6, 11:02 AM • 8174 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 12328 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 12357 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 30935 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 45870 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 63595 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 55884 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Fastiv
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 25830 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 34264 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 36226 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 50201 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 49233 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Buk air defense system
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to threat from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Vilnius Airport has suspended operations due to the launch of weather balloons from Belarus. Restrictions will be in effect from 18:06 to 21:05 local time; passengers are advised to contact their airlines.

Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to threat from Belarus

Vilnius Airport announced on Saturday evening that it was suspending operations due to signs of weather balloons being launched from Belarusian territory. This was stated in the airport's Facebook post, writes UNN.

Details

Vilnius Airport reported that the airspace over the city was closed "due to a hybrid attack by Belarus against Lithuania, civil aviation and society, the detection of navigation marks characteristic of balloons in areas dangerous for aviation."

The restrictions will last from 6:06 PM to 9:05 PM local time, the statement said.

Passengers whose flights have been affected by restrictions or canceled can contact their airlines directly for more detailed information

- the message says.

Recall

On November 23-24, Vilnius Airport twice introduced temporary airspace restrictions due to the appearance of navigation markers similar to aerostat signals. This caused interruptions in the airport's operations and possible flight delays.

Lithuanian government considers introducing state of emergency due to balloons05.12.25, 12:54 • 2688 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldEvents
Belarus
Vilnius
Lithuania