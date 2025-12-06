Vilnius Airport suspends operations again due to threat from Belarus
Kyiv • UNN
Vilnius Airport has suspended operations due to the launch of weather balloons from Belarus. Restrictions will be in effect from 18:06 to 21:05 local time; passengers are advised to contact their airlines.
Vilnius Airport announced on Saturday evening that it was suspending operations due to signs of weather balloons being launched from Belarusian territory. This was stated in the airport's Facebook post, writes UNN.
Details
Vilnius Airport reported that the airspace over the city was closed "due to a hybrid attack by Belarus against Lithuania, civil aviation and society, the detection of navigation marks characteristic of balloons in areas dangerous for aviation."
The restrictions will last from 6:06 PM to 9:05 PM local time, the statement said.
Passengers whose flights have been affected by restrictions or canceled can contact their airlines directly for more detailed information
Recall
On November 23-24, Vilnius Airport twice introduced temporary airspace restrictions due to the appearance of navigation markers similar to aerostat signals. This caused interruptions in the airport's operations and possible flight delays.
