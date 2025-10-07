Lithuania reduces security level for Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya - MFA

$41.340.11
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 10122 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 12743 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35606 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 41964 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 70747 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 58781 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56446 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 103092 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36749 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 28513 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 23013 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 15427 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico08:41 AM • 6838 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6358 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35619 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 53618 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 62865 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 103097 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 202587 views
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykola Tyshchenko
Andriy Pyshnyi
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Spain
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6748 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 24284 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 77222 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 72790 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 147761 views
Nord Stream
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Lithuania reduces security level for Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Lithuania is lowering the level of physical protection for Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, transferring her protection to the Criminal Police Bureau. This decision, which came into force on October 1, was made based on a risk assessment and will allow for a review of security costs, which previously reached one million euros per year.

Lithuania reduces security level for Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya - MFA

The Lithuanian authorities have decided to lower the level of physical protection for Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in Vilnius. This was announced in an interview with LRT by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budrys, UNN reports.

Details

The decision to change Tsikhanouskaya's protection level was made based on a security situation assessment and risk analysis. According to Minister Budrys, Sviatlana herself and her office were informed about this decision, and he personally discussed it with her.

Details regarding specific changes in the level of protection are not disclosed. It is only known that instead of the Lithuanian Leadership Protection Service, she will now be protected by the Criminal Police Bureau, which is responsible for protecting witnesses and victims. The transition to the new format began on October 1.

For reference

Since Tsikhanouskaya's arrival in Lithuania in 2020, she has been provided with round-the-clock protection both within and outside the country.

According to LRT, providing security, including escort vehicles, housing maintenance, and the use of VIP terminals at airports, cost the Lithuanian budget approximately one million euros per year.

The new decision may mean a review of some of these costs and a change in the format of protection, but the final details have not yet been released.

Stepan Haftko

Belarus
Vilnius
Lithuania