Lithuanian capital's airport temporarily closed due to unknown drone: flights delayed

On Wednesday, November 5, the airport of the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, was temporarily closed due to the presence of an unknown drone nearby. This was reported by UNN with reference to delfi.lt.

Details

According to Tadas Vasiliauskas, a representative of Vilnius Airports, the airspace was reopened at 10:18 local time.

Later, the Lithuanian Public Security Service clarified that it was a civilian drone that remained in the air for no more than a minute. At the same time, the Flightradar service recorded that a Ryanair plane from Barcelona was circling around Vilnius, awaiting permission to land at the Lithuanian capital's airport.

Recall

On the evening of October 24, Lithuania closed two of its largest airports and border crossing points with Belarus. This happened due to balloons flying from the Belarusian side.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in October 2025, Lithuania recorded 275 attempts of illegal border crossing from Belarus, almost half of which occurred in the last five days of the month.