12:20 PM • 3234 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 10644 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 13245 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 15996 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
08:12 AM • 18108 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 16360 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 33062 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 31973 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54008 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 41280 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
Exclusives
Lithuanian capital's airport temporarily closed due to unknown drone: flights delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Vilnius Airport was temporarily closed due to an unknown drone, which turned out to be a civilian drone. The airspace was reopened at 10:18 local time.

Lithuanian capital's airport temporarily closed due to unknown drone: flights delayed

On Wednesday, November 5, the airport of the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, was temporarily closed due to the presence of an unknown drone nearby. This was reported by UNN with reference to delfi.lt.

Details

According to Tadas Vasiliauskas, a representative of Vilnius Airports, the airspace was reopened at 10:18 local time.

Later, the Lithuanian Public Security Service clarified that it was a civilian drone that remained in the air for no more than a minute. At the same time, the Flightradar service recorded that a Ryanair plane from Barcelona was circling around Vilnius, awaiting permission to land at the Lithuanian capital's airport.

Recall

On the evening of October 24, Lithuania closed two of its largest airports and border crossing points with Belarus. This happened due to balloons flying from the Belarusian side.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in October 2025, Lithuania recorded 275 attempts of illegal border crossing from Belarus, almost half of which occurred in the last five days of the month.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Belarus
Ryanair
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Vilnius
Lithuania
Ukraine