From 1000 to 1200 people may be released: Medinsky on the future exchange of prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

A large-scale exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine is expected. Medical commissions are also being organized to exchange seriously wounded soldiers.

From 1000 to 1200 people may be released: Medinsky on the future exchange of prisoners

Russia and Ukraine are preparing for a large-scale exchange of prisoners, in which 1,000 to 1,200 soldiers may be released. Medical commissions are also being organized to exchange seriously wounded soldiers. This was announced at a briefing by the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, reports UNN.

It is expected that the largest exchange of prisoners of war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine since the beginning of the war will include from 1,000 to 1,200 people 

- he said.

Medinsky also added that Russia and Ukraine are organizing medical commissions for the exchange of seriously wounded soldiers, and such exchanges, according to him, will be regular.

Further, we agreed that permanent medical commissions will be established, on the basis of which the parties, without waiting for major political decisions, will form lists for the exchange of seriously wounded soldiers. Such exchanges will take place regularly, in a working order 

- he said.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
