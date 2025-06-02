$41.530.00
Russia has handed over to Ukraine a memorandum on a ceasefire, which consists of two parts - the head of the Russian delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1998 views

Russia has handed over to Ukraine a memorandum consisting of two parts. The document deals with ways to achieve peace and the terms of a ceasefire.

During negotiations in Turkey, Russia handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" on a ceasefire, which consists of two parts: how to achieve a real lasting peace, and what steps to take to make a full ceasefire possible. This was stated by the assistant to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, reports UNN.

Details

"We handed over our memorandum to the Ukrainian side, which consists of two parts: the first is how to achieve a real lasting peace, and the second part is what steps to take to make a full ceasefire possible. In the second part, there is variability: to go this way, or that way. The memorandum is detailed enough, worked out by our side. The Ukrainian side decided to take it for study. Will study, will answer," - said Medinsky.

Let us remind

Only today, during the negotiations of delegations in Istanbul, Russia handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" regarding the ceasefire.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Turkey
Ukraine
