Russia has handed over to Ukraine a memorandum on a ceasefire, which consists of two parts - the head of the Russian delegation

During negotiations in Turkey, Russia handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" on a ceasefire, which consists of two parts: how to achieve a real lasting peace, and what steps to take to make a full ceasefire possible. This was stated by the assistant to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, reports UNN.

"We handed over our memorandum to the Ukrainian side, which consists of two parts: the first is how to achieve a real lasting peace, and the second part is what steps to take to make a full ceasefire possible. In the second part, there is variability: to go this way, or that way. The memorandum is detailed enough, worked out by our side. The Ukrainian side decided to take it for study. Will study, will answer," - said Medinsky.

