The voting lines for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 are open: Vote for your favorite via apps or phone

The voting lines for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 are open. This is reported by Eurovision Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Voting lines are already open. Citizens from all countries participating in this music contest can cast their votes using iOS, Android or Windows apps, as well as by phone and/or SMS.

Just dial 7576 to support your favorite.

Keep in mind that the cost of one SMS for Ukrainian operators is UAH 7.44.

Unfortunately, votes for Ukraine from the numbers of Ukrainian operators will not be counted!

Each participant can vote up to 20 times, but they cannot choose their own country's song.

Voting will continue throughout the show and for another 40 minutes after it ends.

