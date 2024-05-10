Eurovision Song Contest 2024: the winners of the second semi-final have been announced

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70266 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105025 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152261 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248819 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173772 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165084 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148268 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102069 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41346 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36081 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54359 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48193 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211239 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237033 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223898 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70266 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48193 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54359 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112605 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113528 views
Eurovision Song Contest 2024: the winners of the second semi-final have been announced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30710 views

The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place on May 9 in Malmö, where 10 more countries - Latvia, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Israel, Greece, Estonia, Switzerland, Georgia and Armenia - advanced to the grand final on May 11, joining the 10 countries that had qualified from the first semi-final.

On May 9, the second semifinal of Eurovision 2024 took place in Malmö. At once, 16 artists competed for the opportunity to get to the grand final, which will take place on Saturday, May 11, reports UNN.

Details

10 countries that participated in the first day of the competition have already reached the finals, namely: Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, and Luxembourg.

They have now been joined by 10 more participants:

  • Latvia
  • Austria
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Israel
  • Greece
  • Estonia
  • Switzerland
  • Georgia
  • Armenia. 

AddendumAddendum

Bookmakers have updated their forecasts. Now, with a probability of 43 %, the first place in the grand final will go to the representative of Croatia Baby Lasagna with the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim.

Nemo with the song The Code from Switzerland is far behind him. His chances are estimated at 20 %.

In third place are Ukrainian singers Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, who currently have 8 %.

"Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Poles urge not to support Ukraine because of Jerry Heil's video wearing a sweatshirt with "Banderaciaga" inscription08.05.24, 19:25 • 25658 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureEvents
latviaLatvia
malmoMalmö
austriaAustria
switzerlandSwitzerland
armeniaArmenia
serbiaSerbia
finlandFinland
sloveniiaSlovenia
irelandIreland
liuksemburhLuxembourg
lithuaniaLithuania
norwayNorway
greeceGreece
croatiaCroatia
netherlandsNetherlands
portugalPortugal
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
cyprusCyprus
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

