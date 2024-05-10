Eurovision Song Contest 2024: the winners of the second semi-final have been announced

On May 9, the second semifinal of Eurovision 2024 took place in Malmö. At once, 16 artists competed for the opportunity to get to the grand final, which will take place on Saturday, May 11, reports UNN.

Details

10 countries that participated in the first day of the competition have already reached the finals, namely: Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, and Luxembourg.

They have now been joined by 10 more participants:

Latvia

Austria

Netherlands

Norway

Israel

Greece

Estonia

Switzerland

Georgia

Armenia.

Bookmakers have updated their forecasts. Now, with a probability of 43 %, the first place in the grand final will go to the representative of Croatia Baby Lasagna with the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim.

Nemo with the song The Code from Switzerland is far behind him. His chances are estimated at 20 %.

In third place are Ukrainian singers Jerry Heil and alyona alyona, who currently have 8 %.

