Israel will participate in Eurovision 2024 with the song "Hurricane"

After rejecting previous song bids that were deemed too political and therefore contrary to the principles of political neutrality, Israel has agreed to a compromise to take part in Eurovision next May.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the state broadcaster Kan and the newspaper Ynet.

After the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 rejected Israel's song "October rain" because of its political overtones, another song proposed by Israel called "Hurricane" was approved and approved. This will allow Israel to participate in the contest, which will be held in May 2024 in the Swedish city of Malmö.

Israel will be represented by singer Eden Golan.

The Israeli broadcaster KAN initially announced that it would refuse to participate in this year's contest if the organizers of the event tried to censor its entries. President Isaac Herzog said that Israel's voice should be heard from the Eurovision stage.

He later stated that the song "October Rain" would have to be "adjusted as necessary" to be allowed to be included in the program.

The Israeli Broadcasting Company said it agreed to make the changes at the request of Isaac Herzog.

The President emphasized that especially at this time, when those who hate us are trying to push us away and boycott the State of Israel at every stage, Israel must sound proud and raise its head and raise its flag at every world forum, especially this year transmits Kan.

