Israel will participate in Eurovision 2024 with the song "Hurricane"

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 14733 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 45294 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37597 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 199840 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181996 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 219678 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248909 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154730 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371537 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 9622 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9048 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18873 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19565 views

Israel will participate in Eurovision 2024 with the song "Hurricane"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24444 views

Israel will take part in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Hurricane" after rejecting two previous proposals that were deemed too politically charged, allowing the country to participate in the event in Malmö, Sweden, in compliance with the principles of political neutrality.

Israel will participate in Eurovision 2024 with the song "Hurricane"

After rejecting previous song bids that were deemed too political and therefore contrary to the principles of political neutrality, Israel has agreed to a compromise to take part in Eurovision next May.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the state broadcaster Kan and the newspaper Ynet.

Details

After the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 rejected Israel's song "October rain" because of its political overtones, another song proposed by Israel called "Hurricane" was approved and approved. This will allow Israel to participate in the contest, which will be held in May 2024 in the Swedish city of Malmö.

Israel will be represented by singer Eden Golan.

AddendumAddendum

The Israeli broadcaster KAN initially announced that it would refuse to participate in this year's contest if the organizers of the event tried to censor its entries. President Isaac Herzog said that Israel's voice should be heard from the Eurovision stage.

He later stated that the song "October Rain" would have to be "adjusted as necessary" to be allowed to be included in the program.

The Israeli Broadcasting Company said it agreed to make the changes at the request of Isaac Herzog.

The President emphasized that especially at this time, when those who hate us are trying to push us away and boycott the State of Israel at every stage, Israel must sound proud and raise its head and raise its flag at every world forum, especially this year

transmits Kan.

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported that Israel may refuse to participate in Eurovision if the organizers demand that the lyrics of their participant's song be changed.

The 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain at the end of 2024, and the host city and exact date have not yet been announced.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
Malmö
Spain
