Eurovision Song Contest 2024: Ukraine's performance in the final has been announced

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 have presented the order of performances in the final of the 68th song contest to be held on Saturday, May 11 - Ukraine will perform second among 26 performing countries, UNN reports.

Following the two semifinals, 20 participants made it to the final, joining the big five countries and the current winners of the competition, Sweden.

The order of performances in the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2024

You can listen to all 37 songs of Eurovision Song Contest 2024 via streaming services or watch music videos on YouTube.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden, on Tuesday, May 7 (first semi-final), Thursday, May 9 (second semi-final) and Saturday, May 11 (grand final) in 2024.