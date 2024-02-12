A Ukrainian woman may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

A Ukrainian may represent Sweden at Eurovision 2024. Singer Maria Sur made it to the final of Melodifestivalen with the song When I'm Gone. She announced this herself on her Instagram page, UNN reports.

THANK YOU ALL VERY MUCH!!!! We did it! You did it! I'm incredibly grateful for your support and love for me ❤️ "When I'm Gone" has reached the final. - Maria Sur wrote.

Details

It is noted that Maria Sur received 94 points out of 96 possible points, and immediately went to the final. She was joined by singer Liamoo.

The selection of artists to represent Sweden at Eurovision was determined at the Melodifestivalen song contest, which the Swedes have been holding for 60 years.

This festival takes place in several stages, where the finalists - the Ukrainian competitors - will be determined.

The grand finale of Melodifestivalen will take place on March 9 in Stockholm - it will be there that the Ukrainian will be determined whether she will go to the competition.

Optional

This is the singer's second attempt at Melodifestivalen. Last year, she also participated in the final and took 9th place. The Swedish singer Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest itself, and she also won the contest in Liverpool.

According to Suspilne.Kultura, in 2022, Sur participated in the 12th season of The Voice, first in the team of Nadiya Dorofeeva, then in the team of Olga Polyakova.

After the full-scale invasion began, she moved to Sweden with her mother. In the fall of 2023 , she began learning Swedish at SFI (Swedish for Foreigners) while studying music remotely at Kyiv University.

Recall

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Sweden this May. The participant from Ukraine will compete in one of the semifinals on May 7 for the country's representation in the Grand Final of Eurovision 2024.

Ukraine will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden by Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil with the song "Teresa & Maria".