A Ukrainian woman may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107312 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115518 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158123 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161254 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175781 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166606 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148500 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231428 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113135 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56547 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 63966 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 62515 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 41095 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 53685 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259716 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231428 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229042 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107312 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82207 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87526 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114877 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115691 views
A Ukrainian woman may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

A Ukrainian woman may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21994 views

Ukrainian singer Maria Sur has reached the finals of the Swedish Melodifestivalen contest with her song "When I'm Gone" and may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

A Ukrainian may represent Sweden at Eurovision 2024. Singer Maria Sur made it to the final of Melodifestivalen with the song When I'm Gone.  She announced this herself on her Instagram page, UNN reports.

THANK YOU ALL VERY MUCH!!!! We did it! You did it! I'm incredibly grateful for your support and love for me ❤️ "When I'm Gone" has reached the final.

- Maria Sur wrote.

Details

It is noted that Maria Sur received 94 points out of 96 possible points, and immediately went to the final. She was joined by singer Liamoo.

The selection of artists to represent Sweden at Eurovision was determined at the Melodifestivalen song contest, which the Swedes have been holding for 60 years.

This festival takes place in several stages, where the finalists - the Ukrainian competitors - will be determined.

The grand finale of Melodifestivalen will take place on March 9 in Stockholm - it will be there that the Ukrainian will be determined whether she will go to the competition.

This is the singer's second attempt at Melodifestivalen. Last year, she also participated in the final and took 9th place. The Swedish singer Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest itself, and she also won the contest in Liverpool.

According to Suspilne.Kultura, in 2022, Sur participated in the 12th season of The Voice, first in the team of Nadiya Dorofeeva, then in the team of Olga Polyakova.

After the full-scale invasion began, she moved to Sweden with her mother. In the fall of 2023 , she began learning Swedish at SFI (Swedish for Foreigners) while studying music remotely at Kyiv University.

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024  will be held in Sweden this May. The participant from Ukraine will compete in one of the semifinals on May 7 for the country's representation in the Grand Final of Eurovision 2024. 

Ukraine will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden by Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil with the song "Teresa & Maria".

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

CultureUNN Lite
liverpoolLiverpool
suspilneSuspilne
taras-shevchenko-national-university-of-kyivTaras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
malmoMalmö
dzherri-khailJerry Heil
stockholmStockholm
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine
instagramInstagram

