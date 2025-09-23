An unknown drone was spotted in the sky over the Swedish city of Malmö - media

Several people contacted the police in Malmö, Sweden, on Monday evening, September 22, after seeing a large unknown drone in the sky over the city, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to a married couple who contacted the police, the drone buzzed loudly and did not resemble the police drones used by local law enforcement. For some time, the drone hovered over a sports field, then headed east.

The distance between Malmö and Copenhagen is about 30 km.

Malmö police confirmed that they received several reports of drones on Monday evening and night, but none of them were found. It has not been established whether these are the drones that previously flew near Copenhagen.

Addition

Denmark closed its airport in Copenhagen on Monday after unknown drones flew nearby. On Tuesday, the authorities held their third press conference, and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incident the most serious attack on the country's critical infrastructure to date.

Danish police stated that the drones that closed the country's main airport were operated by a "competent operator," but the suspects have not been identified.