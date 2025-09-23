$41.380.13
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 1438 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 3550 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 27027 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 26282 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 28951 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 44564 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 46068 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43150 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 67313 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69725 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
751mm
An unknown drone was spotted in the sky over the Swedish city of Malmö - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Several people reported to the police in Malmö, Sweden, about a large unknown drone flying over the city. This happened after Denmark closed its airport in Copenhagen due to unknown drones flying over.

An unknown drone was spotted in the sky over the Swedish city of Malmö - media

Several people contacted the police in Malmö, Sweden, on Monday evening, September 22, after seeing a large unknown drone in the sky over the city, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to a married couple who contacted the police, the drone buzzed loudly and did not resemble the police drones used by local law enforcement. For some time, the drone hovered over a sports field, then headed east.

The distance between Malmö and Copenhagen is about 30 km.

Malmö police confirmed that they received several reports of drones on Monday evening and night, but none of them were found. It has not been established whether these are the drones that previously flew near Copenhagen.

Addition

Denmark closed its airport in Copenhagen on Monday after unknown drones flew nearby. On Tuesday, the authorities held their third press conference, and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the incident the most serious attack on the country's critical infrastructure to date.

Danish police stated that the drones that closed the country's main airport were operated by a "competent operator," but the suspects have not been identified.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Mette Frederiksen
Malmö
Copenhagen
Denmark