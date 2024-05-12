Eurovision Song Contest 2024 winner Nemo breaks glass trophy microphone

At the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final, the winner Nemo accidentally broke a glass microphone. This was reported by Eurovision Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the end of his performance, the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Swiss singer Nemo, accidentally broke the trophy.

A unique handmade work of art in the form of a classic microphone is made of durable transparent glass with sandblasting and painting - description of the glass microphone from the official Eurovision website.

Recall

Switzerland won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö with the song "The Code" by Nemo, scoring 591 points, while Ukraine took third place with 453 points.

