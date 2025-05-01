The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has set off for Eurovision 2025 in Switzerland

The winners of the Ukrainian national selection, the musicians of the Ziferblat band, were seen off today to Basel, Switzerland, to participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

UNN reports with reference to the Ziferblat Instagram page.

Details

Ukraine will be represented at Eurovision 2025 by the band Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray.

The musicians have already left for the city of Basel, Switzerland, where the 69th song contest will take place on May 13, 15, and 17. Ukrainian performers will perform under number five on May 13 in the first semi-final of the song contest. According to bookmakers' predictions, Ziferblat is currently vying for 13th place.

Remind

Singer Jerry Heil will become Ukraine's spokesperson at Eurovision 2025 and will announce the national jury's scores. The band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final under number 5.