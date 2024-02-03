ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Eurovision 2024: when and where to watch the final of the National Selection

Eurovision 2024: when and where to watch the final of the National Selection

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32060 views

The final of the National Selection of Ukraine for Eurovision 2024 will take place on February 3 at 18:00 and will be broadcast on TV, radio and digital platforms.

The final of the National Selection will begin today at 18:00, broadcasting will take place on all platforms of Public Broadcasting - television, radio and digital, reports UNN.

Where and when to watch the final of the National Selection-2024

Half an hour before the final of the National Selection, at 17:30 on February 3, the pre-show will start. In it, the host of the Eurovision Ukraine video blog Anna Tullieva will share the behind-the-scenes details of the preparation for the final.

Public Broadcasting will broadcast the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on television, digital and radio.

Follow the broadcast of the final starting at 18:00:

- on the Suspilne Kultura TV channel;

- YouTube channel Eurovision Ukraine with an exclusive backstage from Anna Tulieva;

- on the websites of Suspilne Kultura and Eurovision in Ukraine;

- Facebook pages of UA:PBC and Eurovision Ukraine;

- listen on Radio Promin with comments by Anna Zakletska and Dmytro Zakharchenko;

- will be available in English on the YouTube channels Eurovision Ukraine and Eurovision Song Contest, with commentary by Radio Promin hosts Victoria Kryukova and Denys Denysenko;

- also watch in the Diya app by selecting Diya.TV and the Public Culture HD channel.

The final of the National Selection for Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be accompanied by sign language interpretation for the first time.

How to vote for your favorite

As in previous years, the winner of the National Selection and the representative of Ukraine at Eurovision 2024 will be determined by the results of the jury (50%) and the audience (50%).

This year, the online audience voting will be held for the second time in the mobile application Diia. Anyone aged 14 or older can take part in the survey. To do this, go to the Diia app, select "Polls" in the "Services" section and cast your vote for one of the 11 finalists. The hosts of the show will inform the viewers about the start and end of the voting on the air of Suspilne Culture.

The order of the participants' performances in the final of the National Selection was determined by the draw:

1. YAKTAK - "Lalala"

2. INGRET - "Keeper"

3. NAZVA - "Slavic English"

4. 4. ANKA - "Palala"

5. Drevo - "Endless chain"

6. alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - "Teresa & Maria"

7. MÉLOVIN - "DREAMER"

8. SKYLERR - "Time is running out"

9. Ziferblat - "Place I Call Home"

10. YAGODY - "Tsunamia"

11. NAHABA - "GLASSES"

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

CultureEvents
suspilneSuspilne
dzherri-khailJerry Heil
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
ukraineUkraine

