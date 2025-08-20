Actor Temlyak accused of domestic violence: police are investigating

Police are investigating allegations of domestic violence against actor Kostiantyn Temliak.

This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv police.

Currently, the investigative department of the Podilskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv is conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings under Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (domestic violence), within which a check is being conducted regarding the alleged commission of domestic violence (by Kostiantyn Temliak – ed.) against his ex-girlfriend - the police reported.

In addition, the police reported that within the framework of the investigation, a check is also being conducted regarding possible facts of other offenses.

Context

Temliak's ex-girlfriend, Anastasia Solovyova, publicly accused him of violence, assault, and moral abuse. According to her, Temliak regularly raised his hand against her, blackmailed her with suicide when she wanted to leave him, cheated on her, and asked girls to send intimate photos.

Solovyova also stated that he allegedly sent messages and photos of a sexual nature in correspondence with a 15-year-old girl, now singer Manita. Jerry Heil and YARMAK removed the music video for the song "From which floor of heaven are you?" after accusations of domestic violence against actor Kostiantyn Temliak.