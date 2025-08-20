$41.360.10
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Actor Temlyak accused of domestic violence: police are investigating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Kyiv police are investigating a case under the article on domestic violence against actor Kostiantyn Temlyak. His ex-girlfriend accuses him of assault and moral abuse.

Actor Temlyak accused of domestic violence: police are investigating

Police are investigating allegations of domestic violence against actor Kostiantyn Temliak.

This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv police.

Currently, the investigative department of the Podilskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv is conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings under Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (domestic violence), within which a check is being conducted regarding the alleged commission of domestic violence (by Kostiantyn Temliak – ed.) against his ex-girlfriend

- the police reported.

In addition, the police reported that within the framework of the investigation, a check is also being conducted regarding possible facts of other offenses.

Context

Temliak's ex-girlfriend, Anastasia Solovyova, publicly accused him of violence, assault, and moral abuse. According to her, Temliak regularly raised his hand against her, blackmailed her with suicide when she wanted to leave him, cheated on her, and asked girls to send intimate photos.

Solovyova also stated that he allegedly sent messages and photos of a sexual nature in correspondence with a 15-year-old girl, now singer Manita. Jerry Heil and YARMAK removed the music video for the song "From which floor of heaven are you?" after accusations of domestic violence against actor Kostiantyn Temliak.

Anna Murashko

CultureCrimes and emergencies
Podilskyi District (Kyiv)
National Police of Ukraine
Jerry Heil
Ukraine
Kyiv
