Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden. This was reported by UNN with reference to the final of the National Selection.

Details

Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will perform at the song contest with the song "Teresa & Maria".

NAHABA received one point from the national jury, NAZVA two points, SKYLERR three points, Drevo four points, ANKA five points, YAKTAK six points, YAGODY seven points, and INGRET eight points.

In turn, MÉLOVIN received 9 points from the jury, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - 10 points, and Ziferblat - 11 points.

One point from the audience went to NAZVA, two points to INGRET, three points to Drevo, four points to ANKA, five points to NAHABA, six points to SKYLERR, and 7 points to YAGODY. 8 - INGRET.

9 points from the audience went to MÉLOVIN, 10 points to YAKTAK, 11 points to alyona alyona & Jerry Heil.

In Diya , 1,167,176 Ukrainians voted for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest. According to Mstyslav Banik, head of e-services development at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, this is one million more votes than last year.

It should be noted that due to problems with the application, voting for Ukrainians was extended until tonight.

Recall

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Sweden this May. The participant from Ukraine will compete in one of the semi-finals on May 7 for the country's representation in the Grand Final of Eurovision 2024.