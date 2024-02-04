Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest

Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest

Kyiv  •  UNN

Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with the song "Teresa & Maria" after winning the national selection.

Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden. This was reported by UNN with reference to the final of the National Selection. 

Details

Alyona alyona & Jerry Heil  will perform at the song contest with the song "Teresa & Maria". 

NAHABA received one point from the national jury, NAZVA two points, SKYLERR three points, Drevo four points, ANKA five points, YAKTAK six points, YAGODY seven points, and INGRET eight points.

In turn, MÉLOVIN received 9 points from the jury, alyona alyona & Jerry Heil - 10 points, and Ziferblat - 11 points.

One point from the audience went to NAZVA, two points to INGRET, three points to Drevo, four points to ANKA, five points to NAHABA, six points to SKYLERR, and 7 points to YAGODY. 8 - INGRET.

9 points from the audience went to MÉLOVIN, 10 points to YAKTAK, 11 points to alyona alyona & Jerry Heil.

In Diya , 1,167,176 Ukrainians voted for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest. According to Mstyslav Banik, head of e-services development at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, this is one million more votes than last year. 

It should be noted that due to problems with the application, voting for Ukrainians was extended until tonight. 

Recall 

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024  will be held in Sweden this May. The participant from Ukraine will compete in one of the semi-finals on May 7 for the country's representation in the Grand Final of Eurovision 2024. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

CultureEvents
malmoMalmö
dzherri-khailJerry Heil
alona-alonaAlyona alyona
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising