National selection for the Eurovision Song Contest: Ziferblat received the highest number of points from the jury

Ziferblat received the highest number of points from the national jury of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to the final of the National Selection.

The national jury gave NAHABA one point, NAZVA two points, SKYLERR three points, Drevo four , ANKA five, YAKTAK six, YAGODY seven, and INGRET eight points.

In turn, MÉLOVIN received 9 points from the jury, 10 points - alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, and 11 points - Ziferblat.

In Diya , 1,167,176 Ukrainians voted for Ukraine's representative at the Eurovision Song Contest. According to Mstyslav Banik, head of e-services development at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, this is one million more votes than last year.

It should be noted that due to problems with the application, voting for Ukrainians was extended until tonight.

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will be held in Sweden this May. The participant from Ukraine will compete in one of the semi-finals on May 7 for the country's representation in the Grand Final of Eurovision 2024.