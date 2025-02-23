ukenru
Exclusive
In Georgia, Russians held a rally against the war in Ukraine

In Georgia, Russians held a rally against the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25716 views

In the Georgian city of Batumi, an anti-war action by Russians took place on the third anniversary of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine. Participants spoke out against the Putin regime and organized a "Solidarity Chain" in support of Ukraine.

On Sunday, February 23, an anti-war rally of Russians took place in the Georgian city of Batumi. This is reported by the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the action was dedicated to the third anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. It was organized by the community "Russians of Batumi".

"The participants of the event spoke out at the rally against the war and the regime of Vladimir Putin, shared personal stories, and also took part in the "Chain of Solidarity" action in support of Ukraine and laid flowers at the monument to Lesya Ukrainka. In addition, the action could financially support the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

Image

Reminder

The day before, thousands of protesters gathered near the Russian embassy in London to support Kyiv against the backdrop of growing tensions between the US and Ukraine. This happened against the backdrop of the fact that on Monday the fourth year of the deadly conflict provoked by the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24, 2022 will begin.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

